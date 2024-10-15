Phillip Schofield announces death of mum Pat with emotional tribute

Phillip Schofield has paid tribute to his late mum Pat. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

By Hope Wilson

Phillip Schofield has paid tribute to his 'magnificent' mum Pat as he announces her death aged 88.

Phillip Schofield, 62, has revealed his mother Pat has died at the age of 88.

The former This Morning presenter revealed the sad news on Instagram in a poignant message which detailed his mother's passing.

In an emotional statement, the Cast Away star wrote yesterday: "Today, at 3pm and after a heartbreaking weekend, my magnificent mum decided to go to her beloved Brian."

The father-of-two added: "Over three days we held her, loved her, hugged her and said everything that needed to be said. She was calm, peaceful, beautiful and dignified. I will forever be proud and privileged that she was my mum."

Phillip Schofield shares an emotional message on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

He then went on to share a series of sweet images of his mother, as well as a picture of Pat with her late husband and Phillip's father, Brian.

The 88-year-old's death comes 16 years after her husband Brian passed away in 2008 aged 72 after suffering a heart attack.

This sad loss has occurred just weeks after Phillip made his return to TV screens, taking part in Cast Away which saw him marooned on a desert island for 10 days with only a video camera for company.

Phillip Schofield had a close relationship with his mum. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

This marked his fist foray back into television following the news he had embarked on an affair with a junior colleague.

The scandal eventually culminated in Phillip leaving Dancing on Ice, This Morning and The Cube, as well as losing his friendship with former best friend Holly Willoughby.

During his time on Cast Away, Phillip opened up about his exit from ITV and spoke of various 'fake' colleagues he had worked with in the past. He also touched on stepping down from This Morning, stating that his brother Timothy's arrest for child-sex offences had caused him to leave the show.

Phillip Schofield filmed his experience on the island. Picture: Channel 5

In an interview with The Sun, Phillip revealed he was with his mother when he was told he needed to quit This Morning.

The TV host told the publication: "I had to go down to Cornwall to be with her for the sentencing. And our family thing was always to buy fish and chips and go and sit on the headland.

"I picked my mum up and she went in to get the fish and chips — and while she was getting them, my phone rang.

"It was my then manager saying, ‘Mate, I am so sorry, it has become too loud for ITV. You will have to step down from This Morning’."

Phillip Schofield's mum Pat has appeared on This Morning in the past. Picture: ITV

He continued: "And she arrived in the car. She said to me before I arrived, ‘You’re not coming down with any bad news are you?’

"She sat in the car and she was all happy to see me, and then she said, ‘Oh, your face has changed’. I said, ‘Let’s go on to the headland’. And I had to tell her."

At the time a source said: "Phil adores his mum and wanted to be with her during the difficult time.

"It ended up being a double blow for her in the end as both her sons were battling troubles. She was grateful to have Phil there during the agonising time, but has been left shattered by the ­distressing turn of events."