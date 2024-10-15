Phillip Schofield announces death of mum Pat with emotional tribute

15 October 2024, 11:35

Phillip Schofield has paid tribute to his late mum Pat
Phillip Schofield has paid tribute to his late mum Pat. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

By Hope Wilson

Phillip Schofield has paid tribute to his 'magnificent' mum Pat as he announces her death aged 88.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Phillip Schofield, 62, has revealed his mother Pat has died at the age of 88.

The former This Morning presenter revealed the sad news on Instagram in a poignant message which detailed his mother's passing.

In an emotional statement, the Cast Away star wrote yesterday: "Today, at 3pm and after a heartbreaking weekend, my magnificent mum decided to go to her beloved Brian."

The father-of-two added: "Over three days we held her, loved her, hugged her and said everything that needed to be said. She was calm, peaceful, beautiful and dignified. I will forever be proud and privileged that she was my mum."

Phillip Schofield shares an emotional message on Instagram
Phillip Schofield shares an emotional message on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

He then went on to share a series of sweet images of his mother, as well as a picture of Pat with her late husband and Phillip's father, Brian.

The 88-year-old's death comes 16 years after her husband Brian passed away in 2008 aged 72 after suffering a heart attack.

This sad loss has occurred just weeks after Phillip made his return to TV screens, taking part in Cast Away which saw him marooned on a desert island for 10 days with only a video camera for company.

Phillip Schofield had a close relationship with his mum
Phillip Schofield had a close relationship with his mum. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

This marked his fist foray back into television following the news he had embarked on an affair with a junior colleague.

The scandal eventually culminated in Phillip leaving Dancing on Ice, This Morning and The Cube, as well as losing his friendship with former best friend Holly Willoughby.

During his time on Cast Away, Phillip opened up about his exit from ITV and spoke of various 'fake' colleagues he had worked with in the past. He also touched on stepping down from This Morning, stating that his brother Timothy's arrest for child-sex offences had caused him to leave the show.

Phillip Schofield filmed his experience on the island
Phillip Schofield filmed his experience on the island. Picture: Channel 5

In an interview with The Sun, Phillip revealed he was with his mother when he was told he needed to quit This Morning.

The TV host told the publication: "I had to go down to Cornwall to be with her for the sentencing. And our family thing was always to buy fish and chips and go and sit on the headland.

"I picked my mum up and she went in to get the fish and chips — and while she was getting them, my phone rang.

"It was my then manager saying, ‘Mate, I am so sorry, it has become too loud for ITV. You will have to step down from This Morning’."

Phillip Schofield's mum Pat has appeared on This Morning in the past
Phillip Schofield's mum Pat has appeared on This Morning in the past. Picture: ITV

He continued: "And she arrived in the car. She said to me before I arrived, ‘You’re not coming down with any bad news are you?’

"She sat in the car and she was all happy to see me, and then she said, ‘Oh, your face has changed’. I said, ‘Let’s go on to the headland’. And I had to tell her."

At the time a source said: "Phil adores his mum and wanted to be with her during the difficult time.

"It ended up being a double blow for her in the end as both her sons were battling troubles. She was grateful to have Phil there during the agonising time, but has been left shattered by the ­distressing turn of events."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Married at First Sight

Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Married at First Sight

Amy and Luke are looking for love on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Amy and Luke still together?

Married at First Sight

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Married at First Sight

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex are taking part in the 2024 series

Are MAFS UK's Alex and Holly still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Married at First Sight

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight

Ryan and Hannah are said to embark on an affair on MAFS UK

What happened between Ryan and Hannah on MAFS UK? Cheating scandal explained

Married at First Sight

Hannah is one of the brides on MAFS UK

Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

MAFS Stephen has been keeping a secret from viewers

What is MAFS UK star Stephen's secret? Everything we know about the off-camera comment

Married at First Sight

Hannah and Orson reportedly embark on an affair

MAFS UK's Hannah and Orson 'cheat' on partners with each other in series twist

Married at First Sight

From season 3 kicked off in September 2024 and will be released every Sunday

How to watch From season 3 online, episode guide and release dates

TV & Movies

Tommy Fury has spoken out about Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury reveals he’ll love Molly-Mae Hague 'until he dies' in emotional confession

Tommy Fury and Coleen Rooney are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

Could Tommy Fury be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle in a matter of weeks?

Tommy Fury fuels I'm A Celebrity speculation with telling statement

The Snowman is being honoured again this Christmas with a new 50p coin collection

The Snowman advent calendar 2024: Royal Mint hide gold 50p worth £1,355 for one lucky person

Lifestyle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is set to return to our TV screens in Novemnber

I'm A Celebrity 2024: Start date, line-up, how to watch and more

I'm A Celebrity

James Blunt has opened up about his hit single You're Beautiful

James Blunt reveals the true story behind hit song 'You're Beautiful'

Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in Miranda

Sarah Hadland facts: Actor’s age, partner, family, and TV career revealed

Celebrities

Lauren Oakley smiling on the red carpet and on the beach

Lauren Oakley facts: Strictly Come Dancing professional's age, husband and career revealed

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał are fuelling romance rumours

Are Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał dating?

Carlos Gu is a highly professional dancer who has won championships

Carlos Gu facts: Strictly dancer's age, dating life and incredible career revealed

Kai Widdrington wearing a grey suit on the red carpet

Kai Widdrington facts: Strictly dancer's age, girlfriend, famous father and career revealed
Motsi Mabuse on Strictly Come Dancing and on the red carpet in a black and white dress

Motsi Mabuse facts: Strictly Come Dancing judge's age, famous sister, husband and children

Tess Daly on the red carpet

Tess Daly facts: Strictly Come Dancing presenter's age, real name, husband and children revealed