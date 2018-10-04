The real reason Fern Britton didn't attend the BAFTA This Morning tribute has now been revealed

Holly and Phil interviewed Fern on This Morning about the 30th anniversary of the show. Picture: ITV

Phillip Schofield claimed Fern Britton refused the invite and must have "memory loss".

The real reason for Fern Britton's Bafta 'snub' has been revealed - and it seems it was all a mix-up.

Tensions threatened to boil over between former This Morning presenting duo Phillip Schofield and Fern yesterday after she claimed she was snubbed from a special event celebrating the show.

The former host claimed she "wasn't invited" to a special BAFTA tribute celebrating 30 years of the daytime programme - something Philip furiously denied.

Phillip Schofield and Fern Britton at the British Soap Awards in 2004. Picture: PA

The awkward conversation continued off air on Twitter when Philip, 53, accused Fern, 61, of "memory loss" as he believed she was invited but turned it down.

Odd really, because she was invited and declined #memoryloss we’d have loved her to be there. A vital and much loved part of the show 😊 https://t.co/SrYQgLtzIY — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) October 3, 2018

However things seemed to be cleared up now after Fern's agent admitted her non attendance to the BAFTA tribute was an error on their part; they turned down the invite on her behalf.

They admitted the blunder on Twitter and said: "An invitation to @Fern_Britton from #BAFTA did arrive, but as she was touring with Calendar Girls we assumed she wouldn't be able to attend, and we declined.

"Fern had no idea that she had been invited. Luckily, she has forgiven us."

Soon after that it seemed all was quickly forgotten as Phillip retweeted Fern's Tweet that explained the mishap.