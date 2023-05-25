Are Jesse Buford and Janelle Han from Married At First Sight Australia dating?

MAFS friends Janelle and Jesse have sparked rumours they're in a romantic relationship with a series of smitten photos. Picture: Jesse Burford/Instagram

MAFS Australia may be finished on our TV screens but the drama continues as Janelle and Jesse spark dating rumours following their public cheating scandal.

Married At First Sight Australia brought UK viewers a lot of drama with one of the biggest scandals being the Jesse Burford and Claire Nomarhas cheating storyline that ended in tears for two marriages.

Claire, who was a kindergarten teacher prior to the show, had to confess to kissing Adam Seed follow a series of lies and deceit which not only cost her relationship, but poor Janelle Han's too.

And despite the cheating scandal lasting the whole series of MAFS, as Claire attempted to patch things up with Jessie, the drama has continued off screen too with rumours at an all-time high.

Despite the reunion episode suggesting Jesse and Claire could be about to form a couple, it seems the marriage celebrant could have eyes on another MAFS contestant...

Jesse Burford and Janelle Han have been spending a lot of time together since the show. Picture: Jesse Burford/Instagram

Are MAFS Australia's Jesse Burford and Janelle Han in a relationship?

The pair have been sparking romance rumours for a while now after Jessie shared a series of throwback snaps on his Instagram, plenty featuring Janelle and him looking pretty cosy together.

And while many were hoping for a new MAFS romance to adore, after Duncan James and Evelyn Ellis confirmed theirs, it seems Jesse was just up to his old tricks.

Taking to social media in a Q&A, he said: "Can confirm: No, we are not [dating].

"It started off as, 'Yeah let's f**k with everyone! Let's hold hands or let's, you know, hug or let's go out for a date or something'.

MAFS Janelle Han admitted to sharing a kiss with her co-star. Picture: Janelle Han/Instagram

"Then it turned into us actually getting to know each other better and I guess maybe having a bit of a flirtationship, if you could call it that."

Janelle had recently confirmed her a Jesse shared a "peck" while they spent time together in Perth with Jesse adding that's as far they go.

Jesse, who lives in Perth, also admitted that a long distance relationship wasn't for him, as Janelle has now relocated to Sydney.