Are Jesse Buford and Janelle Han from Married At First Sight Australia dating?

25 May 2023, 11:27

MAFS Australia couple Janelle and Jesse cuddling and smiling together at a festival
MAFS friends Janelle and Jesse have sparked rumours they're in a romantic relationship with a series of smitten photos. Picture: Jesse Burford/Instagram

MAFS Australia may be finished on our TV screens but the drama continues as Janelle and Jesse spark dating rumours following their public cheating scandal.

Married At First Sight Australia brought UK viewers a lot of drama with one of the biggest scandals being the Jesse Burford and Claire Nomarhas cheating storyline that ended in tears for two marriages.

Claire, who was a kindergarten teacher prior to the show, had to confess to kissing Adam Seed follow a series of lies and deceit which not only cost her relationship, but poor Janelle Han's too.

And despite the cheating scandal lasting the whole series of MAFS, as Claire attempted to patch things up with Jessie, the drama has continued off screen too with rumours at an all-time high.

Despite the reunion episode suggesting Jesse and Claire could be about to form a couple, it seems the marriage celebrant could have eyes on another MAFS contestant...

Jesse Burford, Janelle Han, Ollie and Tahnee all enjoy a festival together
Jesse Burford and Janelle Han have been spending a lot of time together since the show. Picture: Jesse Burford/Instagram

Are MAFS Australia's Jesse Burford and Janelle Han in a relationship?

The pair have been sparking romance rumours for a while now after Jessie shared a series of throwback snaps on his Instagram, plenty featuring Janelle and him looking pretty cosy together.

Read more: When does Married at First Sight UK start 2023?

Read more: Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

And while many were hoping for a new MAFS romance to adore, after Duncan James and Evelyn Ellis confirmed theirs, it seems Jesse was just up to his old tricks.

Taking to social media in a Q&A, he said: "Can confirm: No, we are not [dating].

"It started off as, 'Yeah let's f**k with everyone! Let's hold hands or let's, you know, hug or let's go out for a date or something'.

MAFS Janelle Han in full glam makeup looking sultry at the camera with blonde hair and fringe
MAFS Janelle Han admitted to sharing a kiss with her co-star. Picture: Janelle Han/Instagram

Evelyn and Duncan from MAFS confirm they are in a relationship

"Then it turned into us actually getting to know each other better and I guess maybe having a bit of a flirtationship, if you could call it that."

Janelle had recently confirmed her a Jesse shared a "peck" while they spent time together in Perth with Jesse adding that's as far they go.

Jesse, who lives in Perth, also admitted that a long distance relationship wasn't for him, as Janelle has now relocated to Sydney.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Chrishell Stause and G Flip on their wedding day and smiling on the red carpet

Are Chrishell Stause and G Flip married? A look inside their relationship

How Holly Willoughby 'gave This Morning ultimatum' amid feud with Phillip Schofield

How Holly Willoughby 'gave This Morning ultimatum' amid feud with Phillip Schofield

Selling Sunset cast gathering at the Oppenheim Group office alongside a picture of them heading out for dinner

Where is Selling Sunset located? All the hotspot locations the cast film in

Phillip Schofield is set to be replaced on This Morning

Who is replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning? Seven presenters tipped to take over

The winners of Love Island 2023 have been revealed

Who won Winter Love Island 2023? Victorious couple make ITV history

Trending on Heart

Una Healy reveals the truth behind 'thouple' with David Haye

Una Healy reveals the truth behind 'throuple' with David Haye

Selling Sunset fans are already demanding another season following the Netflix drop

Selling Sunset season 7: When is the release date?

Love Island has confirmed an official summer start date

Summer Love Island 2023 start date confirmed

ITV respond to claims Holly Willoughby played a part in Phillip Schofield's This Morning exit

ITV responds to claims Holly Willoughby played a part in Phillip Schofield's This Morning exit
A dog owner has issued an urgent warning

Dog owner's urgent warning over BBQ brush after pet almost died twice

Lifestyle

A woman got her neighbours' car towed

Woman gets neighbour's car towed after she kept parking in her driveway

Lifestyle

A woman has been praised for not giving up her seat

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up first-class seat for elderly woman

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield will reportedly get paid six months wage

Phillip Schofield 'paid six months wages' to leave This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout: Everything we know about their feud

What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield?

Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield have been locked in a feud

Inside Phillip Schofield and Eamonn Holmes' shock four year feud

Married at First Sight UK is set to be more dramatic than ever

When does Married at First Sight UK start 2023?

Netflix has a brand new tier of subscription

Netflix password sharing crackdown reaches the UK

Phillip Schofield has left This Morning

Has Phillip Schofield left This Morning and was he fired?

Amy Dowden has opened up about her cancer diagnosis

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden diagnosed with breast cancer aged 32

A woman has revealed her husband pays for himself to fly first class

‘My husband flies first class while I sit in economy with our kids’

Lifestyle