Four new bombshells to enter the Love Island villa tonight

Two new boys and two new girls are set to enter the Love Island villa on tonight's episode

This series of Love Island is about to get even more dramatic, with four new bombshells set to enter the villa tonight.

Two boys - Jamie and Reece - and two girls - Lacey and Nathalia - will all be revealed on tonight's show, and we can't wait to find out what drama they're about to cause...

Dancer Lacey, 25, says she's a "a sexy, single, show girl ready to turn some heads.”

Professional footballer Jamie, 27, said: "I shoot, I usually score, if I want something, I’ll go and get it.”

Brazilian social media influencer Nathalia, 23, said that she's "going to bring the South American spice into the Villa," adding: "I can’t wait to get my flirting game on, the girls better watch out."

Jamie is a professional footballer. Picture: ITV

Lacey says she's a 'sexy, single, show girl ready to turn some heads.'. Picture: ITV

Nathalia is a social media influencer. Picture: ITV

Model Reece Ford, 23, added: “I definitely think the boys are going to be worried about me.

Model Reece describes himself as 'tall, dark and handsome'. Picture: ITV

"I am tall, dark and handsome, what more does a girl want?”

Last night's episode ended on a huge cliffhanger, with Danica, Summer, Dami, and Billy all at risk of being dumped after losing the public vote.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox