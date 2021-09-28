Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek episode guide: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?

28 September 2021, 09:10

Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek! and when is it on?

Gordon, Gino and Fred is back with a brand new series, with the trio heading off to Greece this time around.

And it’s fair to say Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix are already causing chaos, after plunging into a mud bath in Santorini and rubbing water on one another.

But when is Gordon, Gino and Fred on and how many episodes are there? Find out everything about the new ITV series.

How many episodes are there of Gordon, Gino and Fred?

Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek! is only two episodes.

The first episode - called Mamma Mia! - aired on Monday, September 27 at 9pm on ITV1.

While the second episode - Clash of the Titans! - airs the following Monday, October 4 at the same time.

Episode 1 - Mamma Mia

The trio started their trip travelling around the beautiful Greek islands including Santorini, Mykonos and Crete.

Picture: ITV

On the agenda is lobster-diving and pastry-making in Crete, where Gino decides to dress up in a lobster costume.

Gordon then cooks up the lobster on the boat before they head off to the ancient city of Chania and see the sights in a tuk-tuk.

Here, they arrive at a little bakery where they try a local delicacy called bougatsa, which is made from filo pastry and sheep’s cheese.

They then head to Santorini to check out a mud bath in the island’s volcanic hot springs and sail around the village of Oia.

Picture: ITV

Their final trip is to Mykonos where they sample the famous local sausage.

Episode 2 - Clash of the Titans

The second episode of the series sees the boys enjoy the sights of Athens, Attica and Meteora.

Here, we see the return of the VW campervan as they travel around Athens and check out a vineyard in the largest wine producing region in Greece.

The journey then takes Gordon, Gino and Fred to Clumssies bar where they make a delicious Greek salad cocktail with their own cordial.

Finally, in Meteora, the trio go in search of truffles.

