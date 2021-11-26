Who has left I'm A Celebrity 2021?

Here's all the stars who have left I'm A Celeb so far. Picture: ITV

By Heart reporter

Has Richard Madeley left I'm A Celebrity and who else has left?

Things are already kicking off in the I’m A Celebrity 2021 castle.

Ant and Dec are back in North Wales for the second year running due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

But that hasn’t put a dampener on the drama, with campmate Richard Madeley already quitting after just four days.

So, who left I’m A Celebrity last night? Here’s what we need to know…

Richard Madeley has left I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Who left I’m A Celebrity last night?

Richard Madeley is the only star to have left I’m A Celebrity so far after falling ill in Gwrych Castle.

The star is said to have been rushed to hospital after falling ill in the early hours of Thursday morning.

While the 65-year-old has said he is on the mend, leaving the castle meant he subsequently broke the ‘Covid bubble’ and wasn’t allowed to mix with the other celebrities again.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the GMB star wrote: “Hello all!

“Richard here – firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution. By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.

“Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue…even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle.”

He added: “Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure – I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life.”

No celebrities have been voted out of the castle just yet, this usually happens in the second week.

Meanwhile Naughty Boy, 36, has been threatening to leave the I'm A Celebrity castle after being put in The Clink.

The music producer told his campmates: "I don't think I'll be coming to the main camp, I genuinely think that my time here was to be here with you in the clink."

When asked whether there was something that would change his mind by Richard, he explained: "I can't continue something that my heart is not in anymore."

He added: "I can't join a camp that don't give a s*** about us."