What are the Love Island drinking rules? How much booze the Islanders can have a night and what's on offer

The Islanders are limited by producers in the amount of booze they can drink. Picture: ITV

They are under strict instructions from the show's bosses about how much they can drink.

The new winter series of Love Island 2020 kicked off three weeks ago. The reality series which has moved from Mallorca to Cape Town, South Africa, for the winter version, has also seen Laura Whitmore present after Caroline Flack was arrested and charged with assault after a 'row with boyfriend Lewis Burton' which she pleaded not guilty to, while Laura's boyfriend Iain Stirling continues to do the voiceovers.

And, now that we're half way through the series, you may have noticed that we don't see the islanders drinking very much as TV bosses have cracked down on the rules this year. Here, we look at the strict guidelines the singletons who are looking for love have to follow.

What are the Love Island drinking rules?

Love Island is renowned for throwing a good party and while it might look like the drinks are flowing in the villa, there is a strict alcohol policy they have to follow.

When the islanders are getting ready for one of the nights in in the villa, you might naturally assume they are going to have plenty to drink. However, this isn't the case as they are only allowed the bare minimum on a day to day basis.

Drinks are limited, according to Liana Isadora Van-Riel, who starred on the 2016 series of the show. She told The Sun: "You're allowed one or two drinks a night, either wine or beer, no spirits".

And series four's Eyal Booker told Closer: “It was very, very limited. Max two glasses of wine a night and that’s max!”

On a “big night” the islanders tend to use up their two-drink limit but it seems there’s never an opportunity to get drunk. A spokesperson for the show said: "We provide our Islanders with all of the necessary precautionary measures and all alcohol consumption is strictly monitored by our production team."

