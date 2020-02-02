What are the Love Island drinking rules? How much booze the Islanders can have a night and what's on offer

2 February 2020, 12:19 | Updated: 2 February 2020, 15:36

The Islanders are limited by producers in the amount of booze they can drink
The Islanders are limited by producers in the amount of booze they can drink. Picture: ITV

They are under strict instructions from the show's bosses about how much they can drink.

The new winter series of Love Island 2020 kicked off three weeks ago. The reality series which has moved from Mallorca to Cape Town, South Africa, for the winter version, has also seen Laura Whitmore present after Caroline Flack was arrested and charged with assault after a 'row with boyfriend Lewis Burton' which she pleaded not guilty to, while Laura's boyfriend Iain Stirling continues to do the voiceovers.

And, now that we're half way through the series, you may have noticed that we don't see the islanders drinking very much as TV bosses have cracked down on the rules this year. Here, we look at the strict guidelines the singletons who are looking for love have to follow.

READ MORE: Nadia Sawalha's husband opens up about alcohol issues and drink-driving arrest on Loose Women

What are the Love Island drinking rules?

Love Island is renowned for throwing a good party and while it might look like the drinks are flowing in the villa, there is a strict alcohol policy they have to follow.

When the islanders are getting ready for one of the nights in in the villa, you might naturally assume they are going to have plenty to drink. However, this isn't the case as they are only allowed the bare minimum on a day to day basis.

Drinks are limited, according to Liana Isadora Van-Riel, who starred on the 2016 series of the show. She told The Sun: "You're allowed one or two drinks a night, either wine or beer, no spirits".

READ MORE: Wetherspoons ban parents from having more than two alcoholic drinks if they're with kids

And series four's Eyal Booker told Closer: “It was very, very limited. Max two glasses of wine a night and that’s max!”

On a “big night” the islanders tend to use up their two-drink limit but it seems there’s never an opportunity to get drunk. A spokesperson for the show said: "We provide our Islanders with all of the necessary precautionary measures and all alcohol consumption is strictly monitored by our production team."

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The new Islander says "how can you expect someone to love you if you don't love yourself?"

Who is new Love Islander Eva Zapico? Casa Amor bombshell rates herself '10/10'
Molly currently has 32.1k followers

Who is new Love Islander Molly Smith? Stunning Manchester model entering Casa Amor
Jamie is hoping to find love in Casa Amor

Who is new Love Islander Jamie McCann? Die-hard romantic looking for 'the one' in Casa Amor
She's hoping that her likeability will help to find her love in Casa Amor

Who is new Love Islander Priscilla Anyabu and what's the gorgeous model and beauty queen's Instagram?
Will one of the boys be tempted by blonde bombshell Jade?

Who is new Love Islander Jade Affleck? Meet Casa Amor babe who loves horses... and her bum

Trending on Heart

It is not known if Caprice will return to Dancing On Ice this evening

EXCLUSIVE: Caprice quits Dancing On Ice 'for the sake of her mental health'
There was a double elimination in The Masked Singer tonight

The Masked Singer's Duck and Unicorn's identities revealed in shock double elimination
The Grammy award-winning singer says her brand new judging role is a "dream come true".

Is Meghan Trainor married? The Voice judge’s husband and family life revealed
The Daisy was unmasked as Kelis last Saturday

Joel Dommett teases Masked Singer A-lister as he spills on celebrity identities
An animal sanctuary is seeking volunteer snuggle buddies for pigs.

A farm is looking for volunteers to snuggle pigs, scratch their bellies and feed them cookies

Lifestyle