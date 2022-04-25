Here's when the Married at First Sight Australia season 9 reunion airs on E4

When is the Married at First Sight Australia reunion on UK TV? Here’s everything you need to know about the last episode…

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia has given us some major drama over the past few months.

As well as cheating scandals, dramatic walk outs and fiery arguments, we have also seen some very sweet moments.

But it’s bad news for fans of the show, as the final episode is coming very soon. Here’s everything you need to know…

Domenica and Jack discuss their romance on the Married at First Sight Australia reunion. Picture: Channel Nine

When is the Married at First Sight Australia reunion on?

The final episode of Married at First Sight Australia is on TONIGHT (Monday, April 25).

It starts at 7:30pm on E4 and will finish at 9pm.

This means after two months of drama from Down Under, we will have to find something else to watch every week day.

The final reunion comes after the reunion dinner party, where the contestants all got back together to see who’s relationships had lasted outside of the experiment.

Selina reveals she was dumped by Cody on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Meanwhile, the last episode will see experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla join the contestants to speak to each couple and see where they are now.

Viewers can expect to see drama from Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie, who are seemingly STILL together after their rollercoaster journey.

Other couples sitting down on the sofa include Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar and Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello.

Elsewhere in the reunion, Ella Ding and Mitch Eynaud revealed they had given their romance another go, despite Mitch dumping his wife at the final commitment ceremony.

You can find out who is still together now HERE, and check out everything that happened after the reunion HERE.