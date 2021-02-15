Melissa Lucarelli looks totally different two years after Married at First Sight Australia

15 February 2021, 08:48

Melissa Lucarelli has had a transformation since MAFS
Melissa Lucarelli has had a transformation since MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

Married at First Sight Australia's Melissa Lucarelli has transformed her look since appearing on the show.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

E4 have been treating us to the sixth series of Married at First Sight Australia this winter.

And while we’re only just watching the drama between the likes of Dan Webb and Jessika Power unfold, the show was actually filmed back in 2018.

And a lot has happened since the cameras stopped rolling, including Melissa Lucarelli’s total transformation.

Melissa Lucarelli appeared on Married at First Sight Australia
Melissa Lucarelli appeared on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Melissa was paired with Dino Hira at the beginning of the show, but things didn’t exactly go to plan for these two.

Things got very dramatic when it was revealed Dino had secretly recorded Melissa on the phone to her sister.

When asked about the recording, he said: “I wanted to show Mel that the words were hurtful and it wasn’t easy for me to take.”

“You’re acting like I slept with your best friend and killed your dog. I was telling my sister what had happened in our relationship,” Mel responded.

But after putting her short-lived romance behind her, Melissa has well and truly moved on with a brand new look.

The now-39-year-old has lightened her hair with highlights and now wears it in loose waves.

She also loves to glam-up on Instagram and has seemingly become an expert in make-up looks.

Nowadays, Mel lives in Sydney and works as a social media influencer where she advertises products to her 150k Instagram followers.

Meanwhile, Mel recently opened up about being ‘dumped’ by former friend Jules Robinson as a bridesmaid for her wedding to Cam Merchant back in 2019.

In an interview with NW Magazine, Melissa said: “She used our friendship for her own publicity. She was posting about how amazing it was and how much she loved me, but it was clearly all an act. I feel completely blindsided by this, as our relationship and everything was real to me.”

Jules later insisted that this wasn’t true, saying in a radio interview: “Even the word ‘dumping’ is not something… I wouldn’t talk like that.”

