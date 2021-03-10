Married at First Sight Australia cast reunited for an explosive final dinner party two years after filming

The Married at First Sight Australia Grand Reunion will air in the UK. Picture: Channel Nine

The cast of Married at First Sight Australia all got together for one last time, and the shock episode will air in the UK.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia might have finished airing in the UK last month, but it looks like the drama is far from over.

Yep, there are even more explosive arguments to come as the cast actually got together for a final dinner party in December 2020.

What’s more, the Grand Reunion episode is set to air in the UK later this year, according to The Sun.

Star of the show Cyrell Paule teased what viewers can expect from the extra special show, telling the publication: "The tables turn and I become the b**** this time.

Cyrell Paule has opened up about the MAFS Grand Reunion. Picture: Channel Nine

"Jessika and Martha were the bad ones last time, but I'll be the new villain.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?

"This time they tried to make out they had changed and were new women who had grown from the experiment.

"They made it look like I'm a childish mother. Jessika somehow managed to manipulate people into thinking she's changed.

"You guys will get to see it when it airs in the UK."

The epic reunion recently aired Down Under and included stars from all the previous series’ of the show.

And it turns out some of the scenes were actually cut because they were so outrageous.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia’s Jessika Power speaks out on Love Island rumours

Jessika Power claimed Cyrell and Ines Basic went on a huge rant at Mike Gunner, as she said: “It was language that ladies don't use at all.

“I'm not saying that women can't swear, but not even men use that sort of language. I was baffled.”

She then added: “Just imagine the worst of the worst - that's what was coming out of Cyrell's mouth.”

Season five star Sarah Roza also alleged that many shock moments had been completely cut out, which she said was 'a good thing'.

She wrote on Instagram: “I'm absolutely stressed up to my eyeballs reliving all of this.

“My blood pressure is skyrocketing and after watching tonight's episode I see that most of the worst scenes have been edited out, which I feel is a good thing because honestly it was just too graphic!

“'It was absolutely off the chain that night.”

Season five’s Dean Wells later claimed producers had to break up an argument between himself and Ryan Gallagher.

Now Read: Married At First Sight Australia’s Cyrell Paule says Martha Kalifatidis lied about them making up after epic fight