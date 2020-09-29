Married at First Sight Australia season 5: Where is Davina Rankin now?

Married at First Sight's Davina Rankin is now a mum. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Davina and Ryan after Married at First Sight Australia and what is Davina doing now?

**Warning: Married at First Sight season five spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia has taken the UK by storm, with viewers hooked on all the drama from Oz.

And one couple who definitely brought the drama back in 2018 was personal trainer Davina Rankin and tradesman Ryan Gallagher.

The pair started off well, but decided to call it quits before the final ceremony after Davina admitted she had kissed co-star Dean Wells.

But where is Davina now and what happened with Dean? Here’s what we know…

Davina Rankin and Ryan Gallagher from Married at First Sight. Picture: Nine

Where is Davina from Married at First Sight Australia now?

After the cameras stopped rolling, Ryan said he ‘never had feelings’ for Davina anyway during his appearance on I’m A Celebrity Australia.

Despite rumours, Davina didn’t go on to have a romance with Dean - who was originally partnered withTracey Jewel - and they all went their separate ways.

Now, Davina has come a long way and is happily loved up with fiancé Jaxon Manuel who she first met in a Brisbane nightclub more than seven years ago.

The pair even welcomed their first daughter together in November 2019 called Mila-Mae.

She often shares photos of their little family on Instagram, enjoying luxury holidays and sweet days out.

Davina has also been very open about her mental health on Instagram, recently admitting she has battled crippling anxiety after giving birth.

Meanwhile, after Ryan appeared to spill the beans on their MAFS experience during his stint on I’m A Celeb earlier this year, it seems Davina couldn't care less about what he has to say.

She told Daily Mail Australia: “I haven't heard or watched anything, so I don't actually know what you're talking about. I don't need to make any comment, it's pretty irrelevant to me.”

