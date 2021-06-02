Masked Dancer fans convinced Zip is Take That’s Howard Donald after spotting subtle clue

Masked Dancer fans think Howard Donald is the zip. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Is Howard Donald the Zip on the Masked Dancer? Fans are convinced the Take That star is behind the costume...

Masked Dancer viewers were shocked when Olympic ski-jumper Eddie the Eagle was unveiled as the Rubber Chicken on Tuesday evening’s show.

And now fans of the ITV show are convinced Take That star Howard Donald is hiding behind the Zip character after spotting some subtle clues during their performance.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "The way that zip stands with the head tipped to the side is a Howard thing. Can't hide it from a Take That fan."

Is Howard Donald behind the Masked Dancer's Zip? Picture: ITV

A second said: "Howard Donald for the zip. He had his own car show and they had Evil knievel outfits on the last tour. #MaskedDancerUK.”

While a third added: "Zip must be @HowardDonald. Too many clues lead to that conclusion. And the northern accent!! DJ, car show, club scene, elephant (Circus tour), the 70s era… Please tell me I'm wrong?!"

Even the band's former manager Nigel Martin-Smith has had his say on the rumours, claiming it IS 53-year-old Howard.

Watching Masked Dancer I’d say Zip is Howard Donald 😜 Posted by Nigel Martin Smith on Monday, May 31, 2021

Nigel - who formed the band in 1990 - wrote on his Facebook page: "Watching Masked Dancer I'd say Zip is Howard Donald.

"I know his style of dancing anywhere and that stance defo him."

He added: "He claps his hands in between moves too, that's a Howard thing."

This comes after some Masked Dancer fans suggested Howard or his former bandmate Jason Orange could be in the Carwash costume.

Carwash has previously referenced 'letting it shine' and performing in front of crowds.

The Masked Dancer fans think Howard Donald could be the Zip. Picture: PA Images

"I get all my energy from vitamin C", they said, adding: "I sound like I sleep in the meadow. I might look confident but I'm quite shy".

One person said: "Howard Donald. Take That, really into his cars... #MaskedDancerUK #carwash"

While a second said: "Gonna throw it out there - could Carwash be Howard Donald or Jason Orange? Howard's big into cars and the orange bucket had me thinking of Jason... #MaskedDancerUK #TheMaskedDancer."