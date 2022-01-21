The Masked Singer fans 'rumble' Panda with new Neighbours theory

21 January 2022, 11:21

The Masked Singer fans think they know who Panda is
The Masked Singer fans think they know who Panda is. Picture: ITV/Channel 5/Network 10
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The Masked Singer fans are convinced they know who Panda is after a string of clues about 'adventure'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Masked Singer fans think they’ve worked out exactly who is behind Panda after spotting some subtle clues.

After the character’s cute and cuddly performance of Hot Stuff by Donna Summer, many fans thought Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon could be singing.

But when Panda made a string of references to the great outdoors, viewers now have a theory it is Australian singer and former Neighbours star Natalie Imbruglia.

Panda has stumped the judges on The Masked Singer
Panda has stumped the judges on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

During week three, Panda said: "Last time, the panel went wild with their guessing, as they explored every option of who I might be, but they'll have to keep trekking if they want to pin a name on this panda.

"Exploring the world and making your way can be a tiring business. So it's nice to sit back and take some time out and just take it all in.

“Nature is good for the mind. Sometimes, I think, if you gaze at the stars long enough, you'll become one of them."

The cuddly creature was then seen roasting some marshmallows with the acronym 'TWDFL'.

Could the hints about exploring be a nod to Natalie’s younger years growing up in Australia and starring on Neighbours?

Natalie Imbruglia starred in Neighbours in the early 90s
Natalie Imbruglia starred in Neighbours in the early 90s. Picture: Getty Images

“Panda is definitely the queen Natalie Imbruglia #MaskedSingerUK,” said one person on Twitter.

Another agreed: "Panda is defo Natalie Imbruglia! All clues point to her and sounds identical."

With a third added: "I’m a bit behind but Panda is Natalie Imbruglia?"

And a fourth pointed out: “#Panda Natalie Imbruglia. ‘TWDFL’ is a nod to the play ‘Things we do for love’ which she performed in.”

Natalie played Beth Brennan in the Australian soap opera Neighbours in the early 1990s, and three years after leaving the programme, she kicked off her singing career with a cover of Ednaswap's song Torn.

Is Natalie Imbruglia behind Panda on The Masked Singer
Is Natalie Imbruglia behind Panda on The Masked Singer. Picture: Alamy

Other guess from the judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross include Helen Skelton, Emily Atack and Kate Hudson.

This comes after Grand Slam tennis champion Pat Cash was revealed to be Bagpipes on episode four of The Masked Singer.

After Bagpipes performed a rendition of Bay City Rollers hit I Only Want To Be With You, Davina managed to guess correctly.

This Morning