Who is Seahorse on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

By Polly Foreman

Seahorse celebrity identity: who is Seahorse on The Masked Singer UK? Here are the clues and theories...

The Masked Singer is officially back on our screens, with a fresh batch of mystery celebs competing to win the most bonkers talent show on earth.

If you've been living under a rock and aren't familiar with the ITV show, it sees famous faces perform a song each week to a live audience and panel comprising of Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.

The twist? All the celebs are dressed in elaborate costumes, and we don't find out who they are until they're eliminated from the competition.

Nicola Roberts was crowned winner of series one - but who will come out top this season?

One of those competing is Seahorse. Here's everything we know so far...

Who is Seahorse? Picture: ITV

Who is Seahorse?

Seahorse is described as a 'beautiful marine creature who will be hoping their singing goes swimmingly'.

This could indicate that Seahorse is in some way related to swimming, indicating that the celeb is perhaps known as a sportsperson.

Who are the rest of The Masked Singer contestants?

The full list of Masked Singer contestants are below:

Alien

Sausage

Dragon

Seahorse

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Swan

Bush Baby

Badger

Robin

Grandfather Clock

Which Celebrities took part in the first series?

The following celebrities took part in the first series of The Masked Singer

- Patsy Palmer (Butterfly)

- Jason Manford (Hedgehog)

- Katherine Jenkins (Octopus)

- Alan Johnson (Pharaoh)

- Justin Hawkins (Chameleon)

- Nicola Roberts WINNER (Queen Bee)

- Teddy Sheringham (Tree)

- Kelis (Daisy)

- Skin (Duck)

- Jake Shears (Unicorn)

- Denise Van Outen (Fox)

- CeeLo Green (Monster)

When is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The Masked Singer kicks off at 7pm on ITV, and is on every Saturday at that time.

Who is on The Masked Singer panel?

Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Davina McCall are back for season two, with Mo Gilligan stepping in to replace Ken Jeong.

Speaking about his new role, comedian Mo said: "It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team. It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation. I can’t wait to join Jonathan, Rita, Davina, Joel and hopefully Ken! Now… let’s get cracking."

