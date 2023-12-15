Who was Porchey in The Crown?

15 December 2023, 16:58

Henry George Reginald Molyneux Herbert met Queen Elizabeth II in her teenage years.
Henry George Reginald Molyneux Herbert met Queen Elizabeth II in her teenage years. Picture: Netflix/Alamy

Porchey was often described Queen Elizabeth II's 'closest confidant' and 'best friend'.

After six seasons, Netflix smash hit The Crown has come to the end of its reign.

The decade-spanning drama, which focuses on the life of Britain's Royal Family, has featured a huge cast of familiar faces along with some lesser known individuals who have peaked the viewers' interest.

One such character has been Porchey, who reared his head at the very start of the regal story thanks to his close friendship with Queen Elizabeth II.

But who was Lord Porchester? And who played him in the popular series?

Porchey was played by Joseph Kloska in series one and two, then John Hollingworth in season three.
Porchey was played by Joseph Kloska in series one and two, then John Hollingworth in season three. Picture: Netflix

Who was Porchey in The Crown?

Porchey was a dear friend of Queen Elizabeth II, often described as her "closest confidant" until he died in 2001.

His affectionate nickname came from his regal title – the 7th Earl of Carnarvon, the Baron, and later Lord, of Porchester.

Henry George Reginald Molyneux Herbert as he was also known met Elizabeth in her teenage years and she often spent time with him at his family's famous estate, Highclere Castle - used as the set for Downton Abbey.

In fact, the duo were so close Porchey asked Queen Elizabeth II if she would accept the role of godmother to his son, the 8th Earl of Carnarvon – which she gladly obliged.

Queen Elizabeth II was godmother to Porchey's son George.
Queen Elizabeth II was godmother to Porchey's son George. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph about their special relationship, Porchey's son George Herbert said: "It was a very equal friendship ranging over many interests.

"They were from the same generation. They had been through the war. They shared a great love of the countryside and wildlife as well as horses. He and the Queen had a similar passion for every aspect and detail of horse breeding."

Porchey became the Queen’s racing manager in 1969.

Porchey died on 11th September 2001 of a heart attack. He was 77 years old.

Porchey worked as Queen Elizabeth II's racing manager.
Porchey worked as Queen Elizabeth II's racing manager. Picture: Alamy

Who played Porchey in The Crown?

The character of Porchey appeared in the first three series of The Crown due to his close friendship with Queen Elizabeth II.

He was portrayed by actor Joseph Kloska in series one and two, then John Hollingworth in season three.

The royal drama hinted there might have been a romantic spark between the duo in the past, showing Prince Philip become jealous of their relationship at the very beginning of the series.

In one tense scene, Claire Foy, who played Elizabeth at the time, told her husband: "I have nothing to hide from you. Porchey is a friend. And yes, there are those who would have preferred me to marry him.

"Indeed, marriage with him might have been easier, might have even worked better than ours. But to everyone’s regret and frustration, the only person I have ever loved is you."

Parenting