Will Brad and Lucinda be dumped from the villa? Love Island twist explained

Lucinda and Brad have a big decision to make... Picture: ITV

Brad and Lucinda were voted the least compatible couple by viewers - and they now face being dumped from Love Island.

On last night's Love Island, we found out that Brad McClelland and Lucinda Strafford had been voted the least compatible couple by viewers.

The pair, who got together at the last recoupling, have been getting close in recent episodes - but they now face being booted off the show altogether.

In a brutal twist, however, it will be down to them which of them leaves - meaning they both have a difficult decision to make.

Brad and Lucinda were voted the least compatible couple. Picture: ITV

Who will leave the villa?

We don't yet know who will be next to leave the villa, but it will be either Brad or Lucinda.

The couple will decide between themselves which of them leaves, and which stays for another shot at finding love.

Love Island viewers were left shocked by the twist, with one writing: "Ok lowkey brutal that either Brad or Lucinda will be sending THEMSELVES home".

Another added: "This is SAVAGE and I love you for it #LoveIsland".

Brad has been in the villa since episode one, and has been previously coupled up with Faye Winter and Rachel Finni.

The islanders were told the results on last night's show. Picture: ITV

Lucinda entered the villa as a bombshell last week, and ended up getting close to Brad while he was coupled up with Rachel. He then chose her at the last recoupling.

Last night's episode say Faye Winter, Teddy Soares, Aaron Francis, Kaz Kamwi, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish all be saved from the public vote.

Lucinda and Brad, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, and Sharon Gaffka and Hugo Hammond were all put at risk, with Lucinda and Brad ultimately voted the least compatible.

