Will Brad and Lucinda be dumped from the villa? Love Island twist explained

14 July 2021, 13:31

Lucinda and Brad have a big decision to make...
Lucinda and Brad have a big decision to make... Picture: ITV

Brad and Lucinda were voted the least compatible couple by viewers - and they now face being dumped from Love Island.

On last night's Love Island, we found out that Brad McClelland and Lucinda Strafford had been voted the least compatible couple by viewers.

The pair, who got together at the last recoupling, have been getting close in recent episodes - but they now face being booted off the show altogether.

In a brutal twist, however, it will be down to them which of them leaves - meaning they both have a difficult decision to make.

Brad and Lucinda were voted the least compatible couple
Brad and Lucinda were voted the least compatible couple. Picture: ITV

Who will leave the villa?

We don't yet know who will be next to leave the villa, but it will be either Brad or Lucinda.

The couple will decide between themselves which of them leaves, and which stays for another shot at finding love.

Love Island viewers were left shocked by the twist, with one writing: "Ok lowkey brutal that either Brad or Lucinda will be sending THEMSELVES home".

Another added: "This is SAVAGE and I love you for it #LoveIsland".

Brad has been in the villa since episode one, and has been previously coupled up with Faye Winter and Rachel Finni.

The islanders were told the results on last night's show
The islanders were told the results on last night's show. Picture: ITV

Lucinda entered the villa as a bombshell last week, and ended up getting close to Brad while he was coupled up with Rachel. He then chose her at the last recoupling.

Last night's episode say Faye Winter, Teddy Soares, Aaron Francis, Kaz Kamwi, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish all be saved from the public vote.

Lucinda and Brad, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, and Sharon Gaffka and Hugo Hammond were all put at risk, with Lucinda and Brad ultimately voted the least compatible.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Harvey Price will be starring in his very own show all about trains

Harvey Price lands his own TV series about trains following documentary success
Casa Amor has been responsible for some of Love Island's most dramatic moments

When does Casa Amor start on Love Island 2021?

Lie With Me was filmed in Australia

Lie With Me filming location: Where was the Channel 5 drama filmed?
See the full cast of Channel 5's Lie With Me

Cast of Lie With Me: Who is in the Channel 5 drama and how do you recognise them?
Lie With Me is airing on Channel 5

How many episodes are there of Lie With Me on Channel 5?

Trending on Heart

Sue Radford shares beautiful video of her 21 kids meeting the new baby for the first time

Sue Radford shares beautiful video of her 21 kids meeting the new baby for the first time

Lifestyle

The garden is absolutely stunning

Couple create stylish pergola and patio area using £4 bargains

Lifestyle

Ibiza is reportedly at risk of moving back to the amber list

Ibiza, Menorca and Mallorca 'could move back to amber list'

Lifestyle

Will the Balearic Islands move to the amber list?

Will Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca stay on the green list?

Lifestyle

Face masks will remain mandatory on public transport from July 19

Face masks to stay mandatory on London buses, trains and tubes after 'Freedom Day'

Lifestyle

Face mask rules are set to change in supermarkets next week

New mask rules in supermarkets revealed ahead of 'freedom day' on July 19

News