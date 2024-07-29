When does Big Brother start? Release date revealed
29 July 2024, 22:20
With the new eye revealed, fans are starting to wonder when the Big Brother 2024 start date is.
Big Brother is set to be back on our TV screens very soon, as the brand new eye was revealed during the Love Island final.
Following the massive success of the 2023 series and the Celebrity iteration of the show, AJ Odudu and Will Best are returning to the helm to guide the housemates through their exciting journey.
With this teaser being released, it's only a matter of time before the welcome some new contestants into the Big Brother house.
But what is the Big Brother start date?
When does Big Brother start?
Big Brother is set to return to our screens this Autumn, however a specific release date has not been revealed yet.
The series will air on ITV2 and ITVX, but it is not clear if the show's opening episode will be shown on ITV1 as it did last year.
Last year's series saw Jordan Sangha crowned the winner of the 2023 season and took home an incredible £100,000.
Only a few months ago, fans saw various celebs enter the house, with David Potts taking the win after weeks in the house.
