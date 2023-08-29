Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine welcomes third child and shares name's sweet meaning

By Hope Wilson

The Corrie favourite has revealed her newborn's name.

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine, 39, has announced the birth of her third child.

Best known for playing Fiz Dobbs in the soap, the actress confirmed she had welcomed a daughter in April, who she and husband Chris have named Doris.

The couple are already parents to Albert, eight, and four-year-old Hilda, making them a family of five.

Speaking of her labour, Jennie told OK!: "Without going into all the gory details, we were there for a while. There were a few shift changes of midwives in that time, put it that way."

Jennie McAlpine has announced the birth of her third child. Picture: Getty

Doris was born just before midnight on 4th April at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Hospital, weighing 7lbs 11oz.

Jennie and Chris decided they didn't want to know the gender of their baby before they were born, so drew up a list of both boys' and girls' names.

When they discovered the baby was a girl, there was one name that stuck out for the pair.

Jennie said: "Doris is a family name and I love that it goes with Albert and Hilda. They’re also all very ‘Corrie’."

Jennie McAlpine and husband Chris Farrshare three children together. Picture: Getty

The Coronation Street favourite continued: "The actress who played the first Rovers landlady, Annie Walker, was called Doris Speed so there’s obviously something in my DNA that means these baby names keep happening!

"People have said before that Albert and Hilda sound like two childhood sweethearts writing to each other during the war. Now Doris is the aunty who’s come to join them."

Jennie McAlpine plays Fiz Dobbs in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Jennie left Coronation Street earlier this year to begin her maternity leave and is planning to take a year off work.

Despite her temporary exit, Jennie has already brought Doris to the cobbles.

The actress said: "She had lots of cuddles in the green room with Maureen (who plays Evelyn Plummer) and Alan (who plays Jennie’s on-screen husband Tyrone) and we met my new mother-in-law, who is played by Claire Sweeney.

"And then we went to the canteen where Alan held Doris while I ate my lunch, which was bliss."

Jennie McAlpine and Alan Halsall have both been in Coronation Street for over 20 years. Picture: ITV

Jennie has played Fiz in Coronation Street since 2001.

During her 22 years on the soap, she has tackled storylines involving prematurely giving birth, childhood cancer and marrying a serial killer.

Aside from Corrie, Jennie was a contestant I'm A Celebrity in 2017 where she finished in fourth place.

