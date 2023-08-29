Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine welcomes third child and shares name's sweet meaning

29 August 2023, 11:22

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine's baby bump hidden by Ford Fiesta

By Hope Wilson

The Corrie favourite has revealed her newborn's name.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine, 39, has announced the birth of her third child.

Best known for playing Fiz Dobbs in the soap, the actress confirmed she had welcomed a daughter in April, who she and husband Chris have named Doris.

The couple are already parents to Albert, eight, and four-year-old Hilda, making them a family of five.

Speaking of her labour, Jennie told OK!: "Without going into all the gory details, we were there for a while. There were a few shift changes of midwives in that time, put it that way."

Jennie McAlpine has announced the birth of her third child
Jennie McAlpine has announced the birth of her third child. Picture: Getty

Doris was born just before midnight on 4th April at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Hospital, weighing 7lbs 11oz.

Jennie and Chris decided they didn't want to know the gender of their baby before they were born, so drew up a list of both boys' and girls' names.

When they discovered the baby was a girl, there was one name that stuck out for the pair.

Jennie said: "Doris is a family name and I love that it goes with Albert and Hilda. They’re also all very ‘Corrie’."

Jennie McAlpine and husband Chris Farrshare three children together
Jennie McAlpine and husband Chris Farrshare three children together. Picture: Getty

The Coronation Street favourite continued: "The actress who played the first Rovers landlady, Annie Walker, was called Doris Speed so there’s obviously something in my DNA that means these baby names keep happening!

"People have said before that Albert and Hilda sound like two childhood sweethearts writing to each other during the war. Now Doris is the aunty who’s come to join them."

Jennie McAlpine plays Fiz Dobbs in Coronation Street
Jennie McAlpine plays Fiz Dobbs in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Jennie left Coronation Street earlier this year to begin her maternity leave and is planning to take a year off work.

Despite her temporary exit, Jennie has already brought Doris to the cobbles.

The actress said: "She had lots of cuddles in the green room with Maureen (who plays Evelyn Plummer) and Alan (who plays Jennie’s on-screen husband Tyrone) and we met my new mother-in-law, who is played by Claire Sweeney.

"And then we went to the canteen where Alan held Doris while I ate my lunch, which was bliss."

Jennie McAlpine and Alan Halsall have both been in Coronation Street for over 20 years
Jennie McAlpine and Alan Halsall have both been in Coronation Street for over 20 years. Picture: ITV

Jennie has played Fiz in Coronation Street since 2001.

During her 22 years on the soap, she has tackled storylines involving prematurely giving birth, childhood cancer and marrying a serial killer.

Aside from Corrie, Jennie was a contestant I'm A Celebrity in 2017 where she finished in fourth place.

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

The cast of The Towers series two

The Tower: Full cast of the ITV drama and where you recognise them from

This Morning viewers terrified as 'haunted' picture of little girl causes temperature to drop

This Morning viewers terrified as 'haunted' picture of little girl causes temperature to drop
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have unveiled their Essex mansion

Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's finished Essex mansion

Who is Emmerdale actor Eddie Osei? Charles' dad Victor Anderson storyline explained

Who is Emmerdale actor Eddie Osei? Charles' dad Victor Anderson storyline explained

Sue Radford and Millie Radford appear to be on better terms

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford ends ‘feud’ with pregnant daughter Millie as she wishes her a happy birthday

Trending on Heart

This Morning's Andi Peters takes awkward swipe at Rochelle Humes' singing career

This Morning's Andi Peters takes awkward swipe at Rochelle Humes' singing career

TV & Movies

When is the next Super Blue Moon and when was the last one?

How to see the Super Blue Moon this week

News

Love Island Games has been announced

Love Island Games: Start date, hosts and cast revealed

TV & Movies

Footage of the funny scene was shared on TikTok.

Toddler sparks wedding debate after wiping her face on bride's dress

Weddings

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing at their usual times

Coronation Street and Emmerdale to face schedule changes next week

TV & Movies

Fans have been wondering when Clarkson's Farm will return

Clarkson's Farm series 3 release date: All the details we know so far

TV vet Pete Wedderburn said: "Keep them close to you and under strict control."

'Urgent warning' issued to dog owners over deadly seaside risk

Lifestyle

You could be eligible for a Winter Fuel Payment if you were born on or before 25th September 1957.

Millions of Brits to receive £600 boost to help with energy bills

Lifestyle

Brand new Paddington stamps have been revealed

Paddington Bear stamps released by Royal Mail for 65th anniversary

Lifestyle

Holly made a surprise early return to This Morning on Friday 25th August.

When is Holly Willoughby back on This Morning?

Celebrities

The chief executive of Wilko thanked staff for all their hard work.

Is Wilko still open? Everything you need to know, from shop closures to administration

Shopping

Royal Mail posties have revealed why they rarely wear trousers.

Posties reveal why they always wear shorts whatever the weather

Lifestyle

A surge in standing charges and lack of government support will leave families worse off this winter.

Energy price cap 2023: Are energy prices going up this winter?

Lifestyle

There are list of licence plates due to be banned in the UK

DVLA reveal list of banned licence plates

Lifestyle

Faye Brookes and Iwan Lewis were married earlier this week

Inside Faye Brookes' whirlwind romance as Coronation Street star gets married