Love Island's Anton Danyluk FINALLY gets the attention he deserves - as Elma takes a fancy to him

14 June 2019, 15:10

New Love Island girl Elma takes a fancy to Scottish gym owner Anton Danyluk
New Love Island girl Elma takes a fancy to Scottish gym owner Anton Danyluk. Picture: ITV2

In tonight's episode of Love Island, Scottish gym owner Anton Danyluk finally gets some attention from the opposite sex! Hurrah!

Following his savage take down of Molly-Mae last night, Anton Danyluk has gone up in Love Island viewers' estimations.

So much so, they are not only hoping the Scotsman will find love, they're backing him to win this year's competition.

Luckily, new girl Elma Pazar has already taken a liking to Anton - and appears to want to get closer to him in tonight's episode.

Elma speaks to Yewande and Amy about her feelings for Anton
Elma speaks to Yewande and Amy about her feelings for Anton. Picture: ITV2

Speaking to fellow newcomer Maura on the roof terrace, eyelash technician Elma reveals she has a soft spot for the Scottish gym owner.

Elma refers to him as a "gentleman" and says she's "really enjoying getting to know him.”

Maura then asks the Essex lass: “On the date, was there flirting?”

To which Elma responds: “A little bit of flirting. He’s quite serious so I want to get the fun side out of him.”

Later on, Elma opens up to Yewande and Amy about her feelings for Anton, telling them "he's really surprised me."

After Amy asks her if she chose Anton because he was single, Elma says: “I picked him because I thought he deserved a chance.”

Anton's popularity has certainly increased since last night's episode - in which he told Instagram influencer Molly-Mae she's made her bed, after she went on a rampage about Tommy's attraction to ring girl Maura.

Love Island viewers are now rooting for the straight-talking Scotsman and hoping he finds love in Majorca this summer.

