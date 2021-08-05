Love Island first look: Who will be dumped from the villa tonight?

Who will be dumped from the Love Island villa tonight? Picture: ITV

There is so much drama on Love Island at the moment, with the Islanders still reeling from Casa Amor.

But with the villa getting a little bit too full, four people will be brutally dumped very soon.

Viewers have been voting for their least favourite couple, and tonight they will learn who is set to be sent home.

Three couples are at risk of being dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

So, who is at risk from being dumped from Love Island? Here’s what we know…

There are currently three couples who are at risk from being dumped from the Island.

At the end of last night’s episode, Hugo Hammond and Amy Day, Tyler Cruickshank and Clarisse Juliette and Sam Jackson and Mary Bedford were revealed as the least popular.

It is now down to the boys to choose one girl to stay, while the girls must choose one boy.

The four people not picked will be dumped from the villa tonight.

Viewers are convinced they know who will be dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

While we don’t know who is going just yet, viewers at home have already predicted who they think is leaving.

One person wrote on Twitter: “They need to send Mary & Sam or Hugo & Amy home #loveIsland.”

A second said: “Now Sam's going to be dumped when we all vote Mary out #LoveIsland.”

Someone else said: “Sorry but Hugo and Amy are the most at risk of being dumped tomorrow night.”

Elsewhere in last night’s episode, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran well and truly rekindled their relationship.

And while Kaz Kamwi chose to couple up with Matthew MacNabb, Tyler declared his feelings for Kaz and ended things with Clarisse.

Liam Reardon and Millie Court are also back on track, after Millie discovered her partner had been unfaithful to her in Casa Amor with Lillie Haynes.

Love Island continues every night other than Saturdays at 9.00pm on ITV2 and ITVHub.