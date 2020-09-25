Married at First Sight Australia season 5: Where is Jo McPharlin now?

Jo McPharlin appeared on Married at First Sight Australia in 2018. Picture: Instagram/Nine

Where is Jo McPharlin now and what happened about MAFS? Here's what we know...

**Warning: Married at First Sight Australia season 5 spoilers below.**

Earlier this month, E4 aired season five of Married at First Sight Australia.

Which means viewers in the UK got to witness all the drama from the 2018 series.

And one of the most memorable contestants was Jo McPharlin who was paired up with Sean Donnelly.

The pair seemed to get on well at the beginning, but unfortunately they decided to break up before the show ended.

Jo and Sean clashed on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

But where is Jo McParlin now and what happened about the Married at First Sight Australia final? Find out everything…

Where is Jo from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Mum-of-two Jo, 42, dramatically quit MAFS after fuming at the show’s experts for matching her with Sean.

“I gave up my life, I gave up my kids,” she said, adding: “My mum gave up her job… I went into this experiment with all my walls down because I wanted it to work so badly.

“Why did you set us up? Clearly my instructions were strong. We had a big chat, you know, about what I wanted and then… this is what I got delivered.”

Luckily, Jo cooled down after the show ended and made up with Sean.

Speaking to her partner, Jo said after the show: “I’ve had a blast – literally, I’ve had a blast – and haven’t laughed as hard for years and years. So, don’t ever think that you’re a disappointment to me.”

But she recently reflected on her experience on Instagram, writing: “What a fantastic experience even though the groom would think differently lol.

“I wouldn’t have change it for the world as I have totally made lifelong friendships out of the show.

“MAFS has taught me one thing, never try to convince somebody of your worth. If a person doesn’t appreciate you, they do not deserve you. Love yourself and always listen to your gut instinct because it’s always right.”

It looks as if Jo is still single, although she recently sparked speculation she could have a special someone by sharing a photo before a ‘date night’.

She spends her time taking care of her two children, and modelling for a fashion range.

The star also still hangs out with her MAFS co-stars, recently sharing snaps with Alycia Galbraith and Sarah Roza.

