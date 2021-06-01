The Masked Dancer fans 'expose' Knickerbocker Glory as Craig Revel Horwood after major clue

1 June 2021, 11:21

Who is Knickerbocker Glory? Some viewers think they've found 'proof' that The Masked Dancer character is Craig Revel Horwood.

The Masked Dancer is in full swing, with the fourth episode of the ITV show airing tonight (Tuesday June 1).

So far, we've seen Viper be revealed as Diversity's Jordan Banjo, Louise Redknapp unmasked as Flamingo, and Dita Von Teese was exposed as Beetroot last night.

If you are currently in full detective mode trying to work out the remaining identities, it may interest you to know that fans have seemingly 'exposed' one of the remaining characters.

Knickerbocker Glory has performed twice so far
Knickerbocker Glory has performed twice so far. Picture: ITV

Many viewers are convinced that Knickerbocker Glory is Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood, due to a 'jelly' clue after their first performance.

The character said: "As a young scoop I won a ____ contest with my jelly ____."

Filling in the blanks, fans have discovered that Craig once won a a cooking contest with a jellied prawn cocktail.

One fan even found the page from his autobiography where he posed with the dish, and joked that he was "in training for celebrity masterchef".

Craig Revel Horwood as been tipped as a likely contender to be behind Knickerbocker Glory's mask
Craig Revel Horwood as been tipped as a likely contender to be behind Knickerbocker Glory's mask. Picture: PA

In their first clue package, Knickerbocker Glory said: "Hello, I'm Knickerbocker Glory, and I'm so excited I could scream.

"But pay attention to the small details if you want to big scoop.

"Just like a Knickerbocker Glory, I'm full of layers - from my tippy toes right up to the cherry on top.

Knickerbocker Glory also said they were "full of sugar, but spicy".

"I want to squeeze some extra zest into the competition."

In their second clue package, they said: "Wow last time I really came unstuck.

"I managed to cruise through without melting under pressure.

"I hope I have the recipe for sweet success again this week.

"This isn't an all star talent show, but yes i can juggle.

"I have a little confession to make, I've dabbled with magic here and there, i love the illusion of what is real and what is not.

"Time to put some magic on the dance floor, but it's not a race - I am a dish best served cold."

