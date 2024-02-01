What happened between Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides? Their feud explained

Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides have apprently fallen out. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

A look inside Love Island's Georgia and Joanna's fall out.

Love Island All Stars has seen some of the most iconic Islanders return to the Villa with the hopes of finding a romantic connection.

Earlier this week we saw bombshells Joanna Chimonides, 27, and Casey O'Gorman, 27, enter the show, and the pair have a lot of history with their fellow All Stars. With Casey sharing a flat with Tom Clare, 24, and having history with Georgia Harrison, 29, he is pretty familiar with the cast already.

Similarly, Joanna appeared on Love Island season five alongside Anton Danyluk, 29, and Chris Taylor, 33, but is keen to explore her connection with Josh Ritchie, 29. But something that fans may not know, is that Joanna once shared a close friendship with Georgia Steel, 25. Viewers have been wondering if the pair are still friends or if they are no longer on speaking terms.

What happened between Joanna Chimonides and Georgia Steel? Here is everything we know so far.

Georgia Harrison and Joanna Chimonides use to be close friends. Picture: ITV

What happened between Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides Love Island?

Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides appeared on different seasons of Love Island but seem to have developed a friendship outwith the show.

The pair often posted videos and images of each other on social media, and even appeared on Aftersun together.

However in recent weeks, fans have noticed the pair haven't been posting as many TikToks together as they usually do.

Joanna Chimonides and Georgia Steel apparently feel out a few months ago. Picture: Getty

Speaking on TikTok Live, Joanna's friend Francesca Allen, 28- who appeared on Love Island series five- spoke about how Joanna would feel about possibly coupling up with Callum Jones, 27, who is currently partnered with Georgia.

Francesca described Joanna and Georgia's relationship saying: "They were really close, they were friends and then they had a little bit of a row and I don't think they've spoken much since then so I don't know if Jo is going to really care as much to 'steal her man'."

Joanna Chimonides and Georgia Steel are appearing on Love Island All Stars. Pictured alongside Kady McDermott. Picture: Getty

Fans noticed the frosty reunion between Georgia and Joanna, with many taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss their interaction.

One user wrote: "What’s the beef between Georgia and Joanna cause I swear they were best mates #loveisland"

Another added: "soooo did joanna and georgia s fall out or something because aren’t they supposed to be besties…. but it’s crickets from both of them #loveisland"

With a third stating: "I thought Georgia S & Joanna were close They literally haven’t spoken"

Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides would often post images of each other on social media. Picture: Getty

So far Georgia and Joanna are yet to address their feud on the show, however viewers will be hoping the pair will air their disagreements whilst in the Villa.

Things could take an awkward turn if Joanna is interested in Georgia's partner Callum, but only time will tell.

