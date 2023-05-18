What time will Selling Sunset season 6 be on Netflix?

Selling Sunset season 6 will launch on Netflix on Friday 19th May 2023. Picture: Netflix

Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa and Emma Hernan along with new cast members are back for another season of Selling Sunset, but what time can we watch it from in the UK?

Selling Sunset fans have been highly anticipating a new season of the hit Netflix show for over a year now and finally the time has come where series 6 is ready to drop in the UK.

Bringing us more drama than ever from the likes of Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa and Emma Hernan, the cast are also welcoming multiple new faces like Nicole Young, as well as saying bye to some pretty iconic ones such as Christine Quinn.

So as we all prepare for a weekend of luxury real estate, high-end statement fashion and more relationship and friendship drama than we know what to do with, here's exactly what time Selling Sunset will be on Netflix in the UK.

Selling Sunset season 6 will see friendships full of drama and deceit. Picture: Netflix

When is Selling Sunset season 6 on Netflix?

The official launch day of the new season is Friday, 19th May and if you live in the UK, you can begin watching all the brand-new episodes from 8am onwards.

If you live in the US, you can start watching Selling Sunset from 3am.

Is there a Selling Sunset season 6 trailer?

Of course! All the drama was officially teased on May 5 where we were shown Chrishell's new office enemy, Mary Fitzgerald's career complications and Jason Oppenheim's new relationship status.

Following the trailer fans went mad for the teaser as it's clear they're counting down the minutes until they can watch it all unfold.

One YouTube fan commented: "Chrishell has a backbone now and she stands up for herself. Love it."

Another added: "I don't care if it’s fake or whatever I love this show."

However, some fans are unsure of what the show will be like minus some of the original cast who have officially moved on from the show.

A concerned fan wrote: "It's not gonna be the same without Christine or Maya."

Watch the trailer for Season 6 of Selling Sunset

Is there going to be a Selling Sunset season 7?

Don't fret Selling Sunset fans as Netflix has already confirmed that season 7 is coming.

We expect to hear more about the next series as soon as we work our way through season 6.