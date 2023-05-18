What time will Selling Sunset season 6 be on Netflix?

18 May 2023, 10:34

Selling Sunset season 6 cast huddled together including Emma Hernan, Davina and Chrishell Stause
Selling Sunset season 6 will launch on Netflix on Friday 19th May 2023. Picture: Netflix

Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa and Emma Hernan along with new cast members are back for another season of Selling Sunset, but what time can we watch it from in the UK?

Selling Sunset fans have been highly anticipating a new season of the hit Netflix show for over a year now and finally the time has come where series 6 is ready to drop in the UK.

Bringing us more drama than ever from the likes of Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa and Emma Hernan, the cast are also welcoming multiple new faces like Nicole Young, as well as saying bye to some pretty iconic ones such as Christine Quinn.

So as we all prepare for a weekend of luxury real estate, high-end statement fashion and more relationship and friendship drama than we know what to do with, here's exactly what time Selling Sunset will be on Netflix in the UK.

Selling Sunset season 6 cast including Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae and Emma Hernan out at dinner
Selling Sunset season 6 will see friendships full of drama and deceit. Picture: Netflix

When is Selling Sunset season 6 on Netflix?

The official launch day of the new season is Friday, 19th May and if you live in the UK, you can begin watching all the brand-new episodes from 8am onwards.

If you live in the US, you can start watching Selling Sunset from 3am.

Read more: How much money do the Selling Sunset agents earn?

Read more: Why did Selling Sunset's Jason and Chrishell split?

Is there a Selling Sunset season 6 trailer?

Of course! All the drama was officially teased on May 5 where we were shown Chrishell's new office enemy, Mary Fitzgerald's career complications and Jason Oppenheim's new relationship status.

Following the trailer fans went mad for the teaser as it's clear they're counting down the minutes until they can watch it all unfold.

One YouTube fan commented: "Chrishell has a backbone now and she stands up for herself. Love it."

Another added: "I don't care if it’s fake or whatever I love this show."

However, some fans are unsure of what the show will be like minus some of the original cast who have officially moved on from the show.

A concerned fan wrote: "It's not gonna be the same without Christine or Maya."

Watch the trailer for Season 6 of Selling Sunset

Is there going to be a Selling Sunset season 7?

Don't fret Selling Sunset fans as Netflix has already confirmed that season 7 is coming.

We expect to hear more about the next series as soon as we work our way through season 6.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Selling Sunset cast including Heather Rae El Moussa, Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan

Is Selling Sunset real or scripted? Netflix filming secrets uncovered

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause wearing pink sunglasses and Chelsea ringing the gold bell in the Oppenheim office

How much money do the Selling Sunset agents earn?

Selling Sunset newbie Nicole Young in full makeup alongside a picture of her talking on the beach for Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset's Nicole Young: Age, career, net worth and husband revealed

Romain Bonnet on Selling Sunset and a picture of him with wife Mary Fitzgerald in a restaurant on holiday in Tulum

Selling Sunset's Romain Bonnet: How old is he and what does he do for a job?

Sue Radford has shared a tribute to her late dad

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford defends holidays in sweet tribute to her late dad

Trending on Heart

School charging parents £1.60 every minute they are late to collect kids

School charging parents £1.60 every minute they are late to collect kids

Parenting

A grandmother has refused to look after her granddaughter

Woman praised for refusing to look after newborn grandchild for free

Lifestyle

Shein reveal plans to open 30 shops including UK locations

Shein reveal plans to open 30 shops including UK locations

Lifestyle

Paul Cattermole's cause of death has been revealed

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole's cause of death confirmed as natural causes

Chrishell Stause's net worth revealed

Chrishell Stause net worth: How much does the Selling Sunset star earn?

Emma Hernan smiling

Who is Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan wearing white vest top and Chanel pearl necklace

What is Selling Sunset star Emma Herman's net worth?

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout: Everything we know about their feud

What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield? Everything we know about 'fallout'
Holly Willoughby is wearing a floral midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red floral dress from Whistles

Celebrities

Dawn Woods was played by Julia Mallam in Emmerdale

What happened to Emmerdale's Dawn Woods and where is Julia Mallam now?

Mark Labbett from The Chase reportedly has a new girlfriend

Who is The Chase star Mark Labbett's new girlfriend? Meet TV presenter Hayley Palmer

A child's birthday party has caused a debate online

'My daughter doesn’t want to invite her school bully to her party - but I think she should!’

Lifestyle

Worker padlocks milk closed in office fridge to stop colleagues stealing it

Worker padlocks milk closed in office fridge to stop colleagues stealing it

Lifestyle

Spain has introduced new rules for Brits this year

Spain holiday warning as tourists could be fined £25,000 if they break new party rule

Lifestyle

Stephanie Davis has a new job on Coronation Street

Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis to join Coronation Street in shock new storyline