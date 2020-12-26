When is the final of the Masked Singer UK?

The Masked Singer is back on our TVs. Picture: ITV

When is the Masked Singer UK 2021 final? And how many episodes are there?

The Masked Singer is officially back on our screens this winter.

Based on the South Korean version of the show King of Mask Singer, the series took the UK by storm last year.

And now 12 new celebrities are transforming themselves into weird and wonderful characters all over again in a bid to fool the nation.

But when is the final of The Masked Singer UK and how many episodes will there be? Here’s what we know…

When is the final of the Masked Singer UK?

The final date is yet to be confirmed, but last year’s series lasted for eight episodes.

If it follows the same format, the Masked Singer UK will likely finish on Saturday, February 8 2021.

The Masked Singer UK sees 12 celebrities compete against each other to impress a glittering judging panel, but with one amazing twist – they perform in disguise.

Taking to the stage to sing in crazy full-body costumes including an Alien, a Sausage, a Dragon, a Seahorse and a Viking.

Judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Rita Ora will all return for season two.

Mo Gilligan is replacing The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong. Picture: ITV

But because of restrictions brought in by the coronavirus pandemic, Ken Jeong won't be part of the panel this series - with comedian Mo Gilligan stepping in to replace him.

Speaking previously about his new role, Mo said: "It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team. It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation.

"I can’t wait to join Jonathan, Rita, Davina, Joel and hopefully Ken! Now… let’s get cracking."

Last year, Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts - dressed as 'Queen Bee' - won the series, and we can't wait to find out what celebrities will be revealed in series two.