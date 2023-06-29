Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome surprise baby boy via surrogacy

29 June 2023, 10:48 | Updated: 29 June 2023, 11:31

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome surprise baby boy
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome surprise baby boy. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have become parents again after welcoming a baby boy via surrogate.

Congratulations are in order because Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have just announced the birth of their son, baby Wren.

Sharing their journey on Instagram, Chrissy said she has always wanted four children and explained the story behind their surrogacy.

Chrissy and John are already parents to daughter Esti - who was born in January 2023 - as well as Miles born in 2018, and Luna, born in 2016.

The announcement of the newest addition to their family comes after they sadly lost their baby Jack mid-way through pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen has shared photos from the birth of her son Wren.
Chrissy Teigen has shared photos from the birth of her son Wren. Picture: Instagram

"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," she began her heartfelt Instagram post.

"After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own.

"To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again."

She then explained that as well as exploring surrogacy, she wanted to try and carry another child.

"At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John — I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn't work, we will be okay. We've already seen the worst.

“I promised I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn't go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again."

Chrissy Teigen has thanked her surrogate Alexandra
Chrissy Teigen has thanked her surrogate Alexandra. Picture: Instagram

Chrissy then explained that after she fell pregnant with daughter Esti, she found out that her surrogate Alexandra had become pregnant with Wren.

"I laid around, enjoying the first trimester of my pregnancy, with of course a little bit of fear that isn't any different from any other expecting couple.

"As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had became pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy."

Thanking Alexandra, she continued: "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra.

"And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.

She added: "Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

John also shared the news with a string of photos showing him and his four children, a picture of him and Chrissy with their newborn and a close-up picture of Wren.

He said: "Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love."

Friends and followers were quick to comment, as Jessie J commented: “This post and these hormones. TEARS of JOY. So happy for you 🤍🫂”.

Pairs Hilton wrote: “Congratulations love, I am so happy for you!!🥰,” while Kris Jenner added: “Congratulations!!!!! We are so thrilled and excited for you and all of these treasured blessings!!!! 🥰❤️🙏🏼😍‼️”

