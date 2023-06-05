Maya Jama's Love Island crochet dress: Where is it from and how much did it cost?

Maya Jama makes a stunning entrance into the Love Island villa in a white crochet dress. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Love Island host Maya Jama pulled out all the stops for opening night as she showcased her gorgeous figure in a cut-out dress with a hefty price tag.

Maya Jama is back in charge of hosting ITV2's most popular dating show Love Island and she certainly kicked off the new series with a fashion bang.

Not only was she showing off her presenting skills after replacing Laura Whitmore in 2023, but she was also showcasing her fabulous figure in a white crochet dress that featured cut-out panels on her hips.

Keen to make as much of a fashion statement as she did on the winter edition of the show, her debut, Maya walked into the Love Island villa wearing a designer dress by Cult Gaia.

Complete with crochet knit, this stunning summer gown featured a halter neck and a figure-hugging fit that complimented her shape and height perfectly.

The Love Island host pulled out all the stops to kick off the new summer series. Picture: Love Island/Instagram

Letting the dress make a statement of it's own, Maya completed the look with brown heels and gold earrings while she wore her hair down in loose beach curls.

However, sadly, the dress of dreams isn't your average frock which means it doesn't have an affordable price tag. Marked up at £2454, fashion fans will be on the hunt for much cheaper dupes.

So what did fans make of Maya's dress? Well obviously, they can't wait to see what the host and her stylist continue to bring to Love Island series 10.

Maya Jama showed off her curves as the designer dress featured cut-out panels on the hips. Picture: Love Island/Instagram

Maya Jama teases return of Love Island

One fan commented on Instagram: "8 weeks of Maya Jama - she looks unreal!"

Another fan added: "YAY!!! MORE MAYA JAMA!!!!"

This series in Mallorca marks the second show of the year for Love Island after they added a winter season to TV listings in 2023.

Kai and Sanam were crowned the winners of the South African series which was also a first in Love Island history as she become the first ever Casa Amor winner.

The summer series, which kicks off on June 5th at 9pm, features a Coronation Street star's daughter, someone with a link to Brad Pitt and much more.