Love Island 2023: When is Casa Amor?

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor: Fans get ready for a week of twists and drama. Picture: ITV2

Casa Amor, the Love Island twist where a whole new bunch of contestants arrive to turn heads - but when is it? Here's everything we know about the infamous twist so far.

Love Island 2023 has been a complicated place for relationships to build so far as the latest lot of contestants, including Ron Hall, Tom Clare and Ellie Spence, find it increasingly difficult to close themselves off to new bombshells.

And as we get closer to the final date on ITV2, fans are all waiting for that one big twist guaranteed to really mess things up for existing islanders - Casa Amor.

It's the part of the series we all love to hate as a whole new bunch of girls and boys are introduced to see whether they can win themselves a spot in the South Africa villa and essentially, replace an original.

So when is Casa Amor this year? And what actually happens? Here's what you need to know.

The Love Island girls and boys are split across two villas to get to know new contestants. Picture: ITV2

When is Casa Amor 2023?

ITV2 bosses have sadly, not given any dates away when it comes to the exact moment we can expect chaos in the villa due to Casa Amor.

However, judging by recent series, we can make an educated guess that the second villa will be filled up with romantics as soon as next week.

Typically, Casa Amor begins at the half way point on Love Island which will be this Sunday, four whole weeks since the show began.

Going through Casa Amor history, it has also started as late as episode 30, which would see it begin more towards the end of next week.

Maya Jama will return to the villa for the post Casa Amor recoupling. Picture: ITV2

What is Casa Amor?

The most eagerly-awaited part of Love Island is this - when the girls or boys get packed off to a second villa to meet a whole new bunch of singletons while those back in the original villa also get some fresh contestants.

They are then given a couple of days to mingle, build bonds and possibly make lasting connections before they're asked whether they want to recouple, or stick with their partner back in the original villa.

If both people recouple, then there's two new pairs, if one is left standing single, they are at risk of being dumped from the villa.

This part of the Love Island experience has become responsible for some of the biggest break ups and busts in the show's history.