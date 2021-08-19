Who left Love Island 2021 last night and what happened?

19 August 2021, 08:28

A couple was dumped from Love Island last night
A couple was dumped from Love Island last night. Picture: ITV

Love Island latest news: Who was voted off Love Island last night?

As we get closer to the Love Island 2021 final, things are getting serious in the villa.

And last night the couples even became parents and were given their very own babies.

But while it was all fun and games for the Islanders, at the end of the show one pair were brutally dumped.

So, who was voted off Love Island and what happened?

Jake and Liberty were safe from the vote
Jake and Liberty were safe from the vote. Picture: ITV

Who left Love Island 2021 last night?

Just days before the final, Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson were dumped from the villa after they were voted the least popular couple by the public.

Priya Gopaldas and Brett Staniland were sent packing on Monday, and in a shock elimination, it was Mary and Aaron’s turn to leave.

The drama started when the stars received a text which said: “Islanders. Please gather around the fire pit immediately."

Kaz Kamwi then got another message which read: "The public have been voting for their favourite couple.

“The couple with the fewest votes will be dumped from the island tonight."

After being revealed as the couple who had been voted off, Mary and Aaron were forced to say their goodbyes before packing their suitcases.

On whether they will stay together, Mary said: "It’s still proper early days for us. Even though it’s only been 10 days it feels like we’ve been seeing each other for months.

"We said we’re definitely going to give it a go on the outside. Obviously everything changes when you get out so we said we’re just going to cross each bridge as it comes to it.

"We’re definitely going to see each other on the outside."

Aaron added: "We’ve already spoken about stuff we want to do when we’re outside.

Mary and Aaron were dumped from the Love Island villa
Mary and Aaron were dumped from the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

"It’s exciting that we’ll be able to do normal couple stuff and form a deeper connection."

What else happened in Love Island last night?

It was the baby challenge in the Love Island villa on Wednesday, which means the couples awoke to the sound of screaming.

Each pair had to feed, care and comfort their ‘newborn’ as well as change their nappy when needed.

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole opted to call their little one Tommy, while Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank chose for Benjamin.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares called their little one Remi, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran called theirs Marley.

Mary and Aaron named their baby Sienna, and Millie Court and Liam Reardon’s baby was called Jackson.

News