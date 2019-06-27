What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 21, recap

The Twitter challenge was back on Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

The drama was ramped up a notch in last night's brutal game...

Love Island saw the return of the dreaded Twitter challenge last night and it’s fair to say it definitely brought with it a lot of drama.

Last night’s episode started with the contestants discussing their sexual frustration in the villa, with Arabella Chi telling her fellow Islanders about the “danger zone”.

“When you’re in bed smooching but you can’t have sex, I feel like that is between a 6 and a 10 [in the danger zone]. When you pet someone, that is a 1,” she said about partner Danny Williams.

Things then heated up even more when the whole gang headed outside the villa to take part in the latest game ‘Online Buzz’ - in which Islanders have to fill in the blanks of fan tweets to discover who they’re about.

The Love Island contestants took on the Twitter challenge. Picture: ITV

And Molly-Mae Hague came out the worst after Lucie Donlan read out one fan tweet, which said: "Nah BLANK deserves more than BLANK she doesn’t like him, she likes 50k."

Tom Walker then correctly guessed the blanks were about Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae, which didn’t down well at all.

Another message then read: “BLANK and BLANK are meant to be, look at them,” which turned out to be Tommy and Lucie, while a third suggested Molly-Mae is “playing a game”.

Speaking in the Beach Hut afterwards, the social media influencer raged: "Wow. I’m actually fuming. I’m annoyed because I just feel like to bring money into it, what am I meant to say? I’m speechless to be honest."

This then sparked doubts in Tommy’s mind, as he asked some of his pals: "You don’t think she’s playing a game do you?"

Anton Dunyluk didn’t try and hide his true feelings as he replied: "It’s not for me to say, mate, it’s got nothing to do with me.

"You know what your relationship is like, it’s not for me to say."

Later on in the ep, Lucie hinted she could end up falling for Tommy, as she told Maura Higgins: "It’s mad because I’ve had friends as guys and at stages, I have actually ended up dating them at the end."

Maura then replied: "Never say never?", to which Lucie said: "We can say that. Obviously we get on."

Curtis and Amy also faced some tough Tweets. Picture: ITV

Later on in the Beach Hut, Lucie elaborated: "Obviously I went on a date with him so I was considering it back then so I mean, you can never really say never.

"Sometimes when you’re best friends with guys, sometimes you end up together so I’m never going to say 'No.' "

Back in the Twitter challenge, and some other Tweets suggested Michael Griffiths was “whipped” by Amber Gill, and Anna Vakili is “settling” for her partner Jordan Hames.

The villa sweethearts Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard also came under fire when another message from fans hinted that Curtis is “too good” for Amy.

Elsewhere in the show, Maura was also left questioning her romance with Tom, when he revealed he's still open to getting to know new people, as she "doesn't tick all the boxes".

The Love Island couples are as follows:

Tommy and Molly-Mae

Curtis and Amy

Michael and Amber

Tom and Maura

Jordan and Anna

Anton and Lucie

Danny and Arabella

