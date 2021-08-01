What time does Love Island finish tonight?

How long is Love Island on for tonight? Picture: ITV

Love Island spoilers tonight: What time is Love Island on until tonight? And is it a longer episode?

Love Island has been kicking off this weekend, with the boys finally returning from Casa Amor.

And for the likes of Liam Reardon and Tyler Cruickshank, things didn’t exactly go well.

Now, it’s time to face the music as the fallout for the ‘lads holiday’ is set to unfold tonight.

Love Island is on for longer tonight. Picture: ITV

But how long is Love Island on for and when does it finish? Here’s what we know…

What time is Love Island on until tonight?

Love Island is to air for a total of 100 minutes tonight, which means it will finish at 10:20pm.

We were all left on the edge of our seats on Friday evening after the dramatic Casa Amor re-coupling.

So to catch up on all the drama, we are being treated to a longer episode starting at 9pm tonight on ITV2.

This will then be followed by Love Island’s spin off show After Sun.

Liam has some apologising to do on Love Island tonight. Picture: ITV

Love Island spoilers tonight:

Tonight, Love Island viewers can expect to see lots of drama as Millie Court leaves the villa to meet Lillie Haynes and discuss what really happened with Liam in Casa Amor.

After Liam chose to stick with Millie, Lillie dropped the bombshell that she’d been sharing a bed with the Islander and kissing him outside of challenges.

This left Millie in tears and fuming that Liam had lied to her.

On Sunday's show, Liam is seen telling Millie he is 'very, very sorry.’

To which she replies: “There were six girls in [Casa Amor] Liam and you happen to have found a connection with one of them. That just shows the connection we had wasn't enough for you.”

Liam then says: “I didn't want to be in that position. I thought, right, I've got to give myself the opportunity, I'm here for a reason, and I didn't know what you were doing [in the main villa]!”

Millie later gets a text which reads: 'Millie. Please get ready to leave the Villa as Lillie is waiting for you to have a one-on-one.'

As she arrives at the table, Lille says: “I just want to apologise if I came across as abrupt or anything like that last night.

“I've been true to myself the whole time I've been here and I couldn't stand there and be quiet.”

Millie asks: “I want to get your point of view. What happened? Start to finish really, how he spoke to you, how you got on.”

As Lillie tells her Liam was tactile, Millie is seen heading back to the villa in tears with the rest of the girls.

After arriving back at the villa, Millie then tells him she's not sure if she can come back from this hurt, to which he replied: “I want to leave here with you!”