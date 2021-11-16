Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Everything that happened in the explosive reunion

16 November 2021

The MAFS reunion aired in Oz earlier this year
The MAFS reunion aired in Oz earlier this year.

What happened in the MAFS Australia season 8 reunion? Everything from cheating scandals to break ups...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 8 spoilers below**

We’ve been hooked on Married at First Sight Australia for the past few months.

Season eight originally aired in Oz all the way back in February 2021, but has been showing on E4 this autumn.

And while the whole series was full of drama, the reunion episode definitely got people talking.

So, what happened in the Married at First Sight Australia season 8 reunion?

The MAFS Australia reunion is airing on E4
The MAFS Australia reunion is airing on E4.

What happened in the Married at First Sight season 8 reunion?

Surprisingly, there were some couples who arrived at the reunion party still as couples.

Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards were looking very loved up in the reunion, before Beck’s infidelity was brought to light.

During the show it was revealed that when Rebecca had flown home to Perth to care for her sick dog, she asked her ex to take the dog to the vet with her and they ended up kissing.

Jake was heartbroken after finding out the truth, admitting at the time: “I'm empty, mate. I'm shattered.”

He then added: “One, it breaks my heart, but, two, it just undoes anything else outside of her and I that she's done in the experiment. It means nothing now. I told her I loved her at the vows.

“I'm a complete idiot. I'm embarrassed, I don't even want to talk to her again. I can't get the sound of the kissing out of my head. It's in my head.”

Elsewhere in the reunion, there was some talk about Georgia Fairweather and Liam Cooper’s shock split.

The pair broke up during the final commitment ceremony, with Liam storming out on the big day.

Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer were seen looking very loved up at the reunion, while we now know they split just a few weeks later.

The MAFS reunion was full of scandal
The MAFS reunion was full of scandal.

Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson were also revealed to still be going strong, despite a rocky time on the show.

But things got awkward when Bryce’s mystery girlfriend was brought up again, something which he continues to deny.

Latecomers Johnny Balbuziente and Kerry Knight also looked happier than ever at the reunion, and Alana Lister and Jason Engler were also still together at the time.

Alana and Jason later decided to split after a controversial video of Jason allegedly making offensive comments about fellow MAFS star Liam was leaked.

Elsewhere in the reunion, Coco Stedman and Samantha Harvey got into a furious row over Cameron Dunne.

At the reunion, the group were shown video of Coco and Cam’s secret meet-ups behind the back of Samantha Harvey.

Meanwhile, Booka Nile finally opened up about her secret kiss with Jake Edwards.

