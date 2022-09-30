The Masked Dancer star forced to quit after painful injury

A Masked Dancer star has been forced to pull out of the competition after a nasty accident.

The Masked Dancer was thrown into chaos when one contestant suffered a painful fall.

According to reports, one of the mystery stars injured their ankle so badly they were forced to quit the show and reveal their identity early.

That means that there will be three contestants unmasked in Saturday's episode, instead of a double elimination.

While the character won’t get another chance to dance, panellists Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Jonathan Ross still have a guess at who they are.

The Masked Dancer contestant has been forced to quit. Picture: ITV

A source told The Sun: "It’s really bad luck. ITV obviously aren’t revealing who the injured character is, they’ll wait for Saturday’s show.

"It’s ironic they got injured while they were not even wearing their crazy costume because the celebrities are barely out of them backstage."

It’s not known which character will end up going home, but there are currently eight acts left.

These are Tomato Sauce, Sea Slug, Scissors, Pillar and Post, Pearly King, Onomatopoeia, Odd Socks and Candlestick.

This comes after recently eliminated star Gareth Malone revealed his ankle turned "black, purple and green" and he was forced to miss the three weeks of rehearsals.

Three The Masked Dancer contestants will be eliminated. Picture: ITV

The classical musician - who was dressed as Cactus - only managed to compete after he ‘smuggled’ a physiotherapist into the studios.

He told The Sun: "It was quite dramatic. I had my first rehearsal and I came home and I was quite tired.

"It was physically tiring and I had a bad night. And I came down the stairs and picked up the post.

"We've got five little steps into the kitchen and I fell down the stairs and I twisted my ankle. It went black and purple and green.

"Immediately I was like, 'Oh no!' and did ice and elevation. I had a plethora of straps and harnesses on."

He added: “It was touch and go but I loved it. My team were just so brilliant - it's one of those things; to make something funny, you've actually got to work really hard."