The Masked Dancer star forced to quit after painful injury

30 September 2022, 12:22

A Masked Dancer star has been forced to pull out of the competition after a nasty accident.

The Masked Dancer was thrown into chaos when one contestant suffered a painful fall.

According to reports, one of the mystery stars injured their ankle so badly they were forced to quit the show and reveal their identity early.

That means that there will be three contestants unmasked in Saturday's episode, instead of a double elimination.

While the character won’t get another chance to dance, panellists Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Jonathan Ross still have a guess at who they are.

The Masked Dancer contestant has been forced to quit
The Masked Dancer contestant has been forced to quit. Picture: ITV

A source told The Sun: "It’s really bad luck. ITV obviously aren’t revealing who the injured character is, they’ll wait for Saturday’s show.

"It’s ironic they got injured while they were not even wearing their crazy costume because the celebrities are barely out of them backstage."

It’s not known which character will end up going home, but there are currently eight acts left.

These are Tomato Sauce, Sea Slug, Scissors, Pillar and Post, Pearly King, Onomatopoeia, Odd Socks and Candlestick.

This comes after recently eliminated star Gareth Malone revealed his ankle turned "black, purple and green" and he was forced to miss the three weeks of rehearsals.

Three The Masked Dancer contestants will be eliminated
Three The Masked Dancer contestants will be eliminated. Picture: ITV

The classical musician - who was dressed as Cactus - only managed to compete after he ‘smuggled’ a physiotherapist into the studios.

He told The Sun: "It was quite dramatic. I had my first rehearsal and I came home and I was quite tired.

"It was physically tiring and I had a bad night. And I came down the stairs and picked up the post.

"We've got five little steps into the kitchen and I fell down the stairs and I twisted my ankle. It went black and purple and green.

"Immediately I was like, 'Oh no!' and did ice and elevation. I had a plethora of straps and harnesses on."

He added: “It was touch and go but I loved it. My team were just so brilliant - it's one of those things; to make something funny, you've actually got to work really hard."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Chase's Paul Sinha wasn't impressed

The Chase’s Paul Sinha hits back after contestant calls low offer an ‘insult’

Kacey Ainsworth has done a lot since she left EastEnders

Inside EastEnders actress Kacey Ainsworth's life 20 years after Little Mo role

Kwame wouldn't let Kasia in his house

Why Married at First Sight UK’s Kwame Badu wouldn't let Kasia in his house

Married at First Sight UK isn't scripted

Is Married at First Sight UK scripted?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a leopard print dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her leopard print mini dress

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

The waterpark will open in 2023 and is estimated to be a £250million project

Inside the UK's biggest waterpark with 35 slides and 25 pools

Travel

Ziggy the cat managed to sneak into the school pictures

Cat sneaks into school photos after roaming classrooms for years

Lifestyle

Phil Vickery has seemingly found love with Fern's friend

Fern Britton’s ex-husband Phil Vickery seen kissing her friend two years after split

Celebrities

You could be fined for wearing winter boots

Drivers could face £5,000 fines for wearing winter boots

Lifestyle

The energy price rise is kicking in tomorrow

Energy price rise: Four things you should do before your bills increase tomorrow

Money

Nadia Sawalha has opened up about her health scare

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shares photos from hospital after health scare

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has revealed when you should submit your meter reading

Martin Lewis explains why you don't need to submit meter readings tomorrow

Money

Max Bowden has become a dad for the first time

EastEnders star Max Bowden announces ex has given birth to his son

Here's who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022

Who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022?

Matt Murray has said he regrets not telling Gemma about Whitney on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK's Matt Murray shares regret about Whitney Hughes affair

Stacey Solomon has shared the moment Joe Swash returned home

Stacey Solomon shares moment Joe Swash arrives home after 'I'm A Celeb All Stars filming'

Celebrities

A total of 32 Wetherspoon pubs are being put on sale across the UK

Full list of 32 Wetherspoon pubs closing across the UK

Lifestyle

Mel C has opened up about a Spice Girls reunion

Mel C hopes for a Spice Girls reunion next year and says ‘wounds have healed’

Celebrities

Love Island stars Mollie and George are now step siblings

Love Island stars become step-siblings after their parents get married

Holly and Phil has been 'misrepresented', say ITV bosses

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were 'misrepresented' over ‘queue jump’ controversy, says ITV boss

Celebrities