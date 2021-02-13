Who won The Masked Singer UK?

13 February 2021, 20:54 | Updated: 13 February 2021, 20:55

The Masked Singer final took place on Saturday night
On Saturday night's final, Sausage, Robin, and Badger battled it out to be crowned winner - but who won the show?

The Masked Singer season two has sadly come to a close, with the dramatic season finale taking place on Saturday night.

Finalists Sausage, Robin, and Badger all took to the stage to sing their final songs - and it was Sausage who was crowned winner.

After a dramatic unmasking, it was singer Joss Stone!

Joss Stone won The Masked Singer as Sausage
Joss Stone won The Masked Singer as Sausage. Picture: ITV

Speaking after her reveal, she said: This has been the funniest, most hilarious show I've ever done. I've laughed so much!"

Her identity was a huge surprise to some viewers - with many convinced it was Sheridan Smith throughout.

One person tweeted: "FOR THE WHOLE SERIES I THOUGHT SAUSAGE WAS SHERIDAN SMITH".

Another said: "Joss Stone.... Sausage... FLOORED! was convinced it was Sheridan Smith."

Sheridan herself has also responded to the rumours, saying: "Well there you have it! I am very flattered that for 8 weeks some of you thought it was me, although I do very much love eating chips & sausage with gravy x well done Joss Stone!"

In second place, it was Badger - and it was Ne-Yo behind the mask!

Badger was US singer Ne-Yo!
Badger was US singer Ne-Yo! Picture: ITV

Speaking to Rita Ora, who he knows, he joked: "How did it take you so long?"

He revealed that he disguised his voice at the start, but then decided to use his own after realising they had no idea who he was.

Speaking about his time on the show, he said: "I've had so much fun with this, I really have. It was a great experience."

In third place was JLS star Aston Merrygold - with many viewers guessing his identity correctly.

Speaking about his decision to do the show, he said: "It's been brilliant, I've loved it."

Aston Merrygold came third in The Masked Singer
Aston Merrygold came third in The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

The incredible series has also seen Alien (Sophie Ellis-Bextor), Seahorse (Mel B), Swan (Martine McCutcheon), Grandfather Clock (Glenn Hoddle), Bush Baby (John Thomson), Blob (Sir Lenny Henry), Viking (Morten Harket), Dragon (Sue Perkins, and Harlequin (Gabrielle) be unmasked.

