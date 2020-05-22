Where the former Gogglebox stars now? Including Scarlett Moffatt, George Gilbey and Sandi Bogle

Where are the stars of Gogglebox now? Picture: Channel 4

Who has appeared on Gogglebox in the past? And what are they doing now? Here's what we know...

Gogglebox has been one of the nation's favourite TV shows since it shot onto our screens in 2013.

Seven years later, and plenty of families have come and gone - but where are some of the stars now? Find out everything you need to know about former Gogglebox families...

The Moffatts

Scarlett Moffatt is probably the most famous star to have come out of Gogglebox, after first appearing with her mum and dad, Betty and Mark.

Following a two year stint on Gogglebox, the 30-year-old headed to the I'm A Celebrity Jungle and was crowned the winner during the 16th series.

She then joined Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway as a presenter, before bagging a presenting role at the National Television Awards 2017.

Last year, the whole family were back on our screens for Channel 4 series The British Tribe Next Door, where they lived alongside the Himba tribe in Namibia for four weeks.

Sandi Bogle and Sandra Martin

Sandi Bogle and Sandra Martin on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Sandi and Sandra were one of the original stars and remain one of the most iconic Gogglebox pair ever.

Sandi quit the show after three years and Sandra went on to pair up with her daughter Chanchez.

After leaving, Sandi appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 as well as Celebrity 100% Hotter and Celebs On The Farm.

Following the death of her nephew in 2017, Sandi has campaigned for an end to knife crime and took part in Channel 4’s Famous and Fighting Crime in 2019.

Sandra quit Gogglebox in July 2017 and less than six months later, she revealed she had been forced out of her Brixton home and was living in a budget hotel. She later announced she was moving into a retirement home.

Steph and Dom Parker

Original stars Steph and Dom quit the show after three years in 2016.

Since then, they have popped up on our screens regularly, appearing on Hunted in aid of Stand Up To Cancer in 2017.

Dom was also a contestant on Celebrity Masterchef and the pair have since gone on to have their own agony column in which they give advice on readers' relationship problems.

The pair are currently looking for new owners of their Grade II listed hotel The Salutation, and are planning to move into a new family home in Kingston.

George Gilbey

George Gilbey, his mum Linda and step dad Pete McGarry on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

George, his mum Linda and step dad Pete McGarry joined the show in series 2.

They all left the show in 2014 when George appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.

The family returned to Gogglebox in 2016, but have not appeared since George was jailed for three months for drink-driving back in October.

The Tappers

The Tapper family joined the show back in 2013 and is made up of mum Nikki, dad Jonathan and brother and sister Josh and Amy.

Josh then quit when he got a place on the Government Communications Apprenticeship scheme, while the rest of the family stayed on screen.

In 2018, younger sister Amy also quit the show to take part in Celebs Go Dating.

Earlier this year, the whole family hit the headlines after they all contracted coronavirus, leaving dad Jonathan fighting for his life. Thankfully, the 52-year-old made a full recovery.

Reverend Kate Bottley

Reverend Kate Bottley appeared on Celebrity Masterchef after Gogglebox. Picture: BBC

Church of England minister Reverend Kate Bottley and her husband Graham joined season five of the show in 2015.

They left just one year later, with Kate going on to appear on many other TV shows.

As well as appearing on Songs Of Praise, Kate appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and has taken part in 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Kate is now a journalist and has written for the likes of the Guardian, the Independent and Radio Times.

Chris Ashby-Steed

Chris originally appeared alongside current Gogglebox star Stephen Webb but decided to leave in 2018 after falling out with his pal.

Speaking to the Mirror in 2019, Chris said: “Stephen decided to copy me into an email to the studio saying he was going to terminate our joint venture.

“After he sent that email I didn’t speak to him for a little while because I was hurt by it.”

“Then the studio called and said they would like to offer us the position back on Gogglebox. I spoke to Stephen and his attitude was ‘I’m not sure I can put up with you every other week filming’. Which was a bit of a blow."

Gogglebox’s producers then agreed the pair could appear with new partners on alternate weeks, with Stephen initially returning with his mum Pat.

He is now seen on the show with his husband Daniel Lustig, but Chris has not returned and currently lives with husband Tony.

Jay Makin

'Silent' Jay Makin left Gogglebox in 2015. Picture: Channel 4

First appearing as the boyfriend of Eve Woerdenweber, Jay made a name for himself as 'Silent Jay' as he barely spoke the entire time he was on the show.

The couple broke up in 2015 so Jay was no longer featured on the sofa with her family.

He said at the time: “She called after a big argument and said she didn’t want to go out with me any more.

“Eve said she still wants to be friends but hasn’t spoken to me and has deleted me on Facebook. It really hurts, we were so close.”

Jay now reportedly works in a bar in Liverpool and judging by his social media, he has a new girlfriend.

Leon and June Bernicoff

The nation fell in love with June and Leon Bernicoff after they appeared on the show back in 2013.

Fans were heartbroken when Leon passed away in December, 2017 at the age of 83.

June sadly died on May 5 following a short illness with Channel 4 issuing a statement on behalf of her family.

It said: "As the first couple to be cast for Gogglebox back in 2013, June and her husband Leon were a huge part of the programme's success.

"Their warmth, wit and contrasting personalities endeared them to the nation during the course of the first 10 series.

A remarkably independent, principled woman with a vivacious sense of humour and a huge passion for life, June will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.

"Despite her departure from the show in 2017, she remained a passionate supporter of the programme, watching it every week, and she was in regular contact with the production team."

