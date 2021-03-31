Everything that happened after the Love Island Australia 2019 finale

A lot has happened since the Love Island Australia finale. Picture: Instagram

What happened to the Love Island 2019 contestants after the show and where are they now?

**Warning Love Island season 2 spoilers below**

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably been addicted to Love Island Australia over the past few weeks.

While it was originally filmed all the way back in 2019, the second series of the reality show is only just airing in the UK.

But as the series draws to a close on ITV2, let’s find out everything that happened after the Love Island Australia 2019 finale…

What happened after Love Island Australia 2019?

We all know that Love Island Australia was won by Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham.

Josh and Anna broke up after their Love Island Australia win. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

The couple became firm favourites when they got together halfway through the show and made their relationship official just three days before the last show.

Unfortunately, in November 2020, the couple took to Instagram to announce their split after a year together.

Anna told fans at the time: “It is with great sadness that Josh and I are going our separate ways.

“I know that so many of you are invested in our relationship but please know we did everything we could to make it work.

“It's extremely difficult to break up with someone who you still love but it is the right thing to do.”

Josh later added: “We have had an amazing journey but unfortunately sometimes relationships don't work out and two people grow apart.”

And they’re not the only couple that split, as you’ll be sad to hear every single couple from the second season of the show have now gone their separate ways.

Jessie Wynter and Todd Elton split in February last year, but said they ended things on good terms, while Matt Zukowski and Cartier Surjan parted just weeks after the show ended.

Cynthia Taylu and Aaron Shaw also called it quits in November 2019, with both deleting all traces of each other off social media.

But it hasn’t all been bad news, as a fair few of the stars are now in new relationships.

Viewers will remember Adam Farrugia for his romance with Cartier, but after he left the show he went on to find love with Renee Skwierczynski.

The pair often share sweet photos of each other on Instagram and look happier than ever.

Love Island favourite Gerard Majda dated his Love Island Australia co-star Jordan Cayless in 2019, but the pair split a few months later.

He is now loved up with new girlfriend and aspiring singer Bec Voysey and the pair went social media official back in January.

As for the girls, Vanessa Sierra is with tennis pro Bernard Tomic, while Cassie Lansdell has been dating boyfriend Will Mack for two years.

Cassie’s ex Luke Packham has also found love and recently got engaged to his now fiancée Olivia.

Meanwhile, Love Island bombshell Isabelle Green has well and truly moved on from the reality show drama as she is now a mum.

The 28-year-old announced the birth of her first daughter in January this year, sharing a sweet photo on Instagram.

She told her followers: “Meet Dakota born at 12:33pm on the first of January 2021.

“I'll be offline and most likely not responding to all your messages as I'm in recovery mode and learning to be a Mumma but I truly do appreciate your love and support.”

