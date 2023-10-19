Who is up for eviction this week on Big Brother? Nominations and voting details explained

19 October 2023, 17:32

The Big Brother evictions have begun
The Big Brother evictions have begun. Picture: ITV

Who is up for eviction this week on Big Brother, who nominated who and how do you vote? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Big Brother is back and better than ever after a five year hiatus. With drama, romance and emotional moments aplenty, fans have been hooked since the show returned earlier this month.

After a successful first series, whispers of Celebrity Big Brother making a comeback have been rife, with rumours regarding who the new housemates are taking over social media. But until then we still have the civilian version of Big Brother to occupy our evenings.

Farida was the first contestant of the series to be evicted, however she certainly won't be the last.

Who is up for eviction this week on Big Brother, who nominated who and how do you vote? Here is everything you need to know.

Big Brother is back on ITV
Big Brother is back on ITV. Picture: ITV

Who is up for eviction this week on Big Brother?

Henry, 25, and Zak, 28, are up for eviction this week on Big Brother.

The two will face the public vote on Friday where one of them will leave the Big Brother house.

Big Brother who voted for who?

This week Zak was nominated for eviction by Hallie, Kerry, Chanelle and Jenkin.

Henry was nominated for eviction by Dylan, Olivia, Noky and Jenkin.

AJ Odudu and Will Best are the Big Brother presenters
AJ Odudu and Will Best are the Big Brother presenters. Picture: ITV

How to vote on Big Brother

Viewers can vote by visiting itv.com/vote and selecting the Big Brother feature.

Apple and Android users can vote on the official Big Brother app from the relevant app store.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Sean and Mark are the only same-sex couple on this series of Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Mark and Sean still together?

Matt and Adrienne have been paired together on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

Celebrity Big Brother is rumoured to be returning

Celebrity Big Brother: Start date, rumoured line-up and more

Married At First Sight's Bianca breaks silence as she watches JJ and Ella cheating scandal unfold

Married At First Sight's Bianca breaks silence as JJ and Ella cheating scandal unfolds

Fans are convinced that Jordan and Henry are heading for romance

Big Brother viewers convinced romance is blossoming between Jordan and Henry

Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog Dave

Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog Dave

Phillip Schofield is reportedly being considered as a Celebrity Big Brother contestant

Celebrity Big Brother 'set to return' with Phillip Schofield rumoured to be taking part

Married At First Sight's Mark Kiley shares regrets over behaviour as he responds to backlash

Married At First Sight's Mark Kiley shares regrets over behaviour as he responds to backlash

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

MAFS star Mark is hoping to find his Mr Right.

Married At First Sight Mark Kiley: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight Sean Malkin: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight Sean Malkin: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight viewers furious at show format as more couples are added

Married At First Sight viewers furious at show format as more couples are added

Kerry has caused a stir on Big Brother

Big Brother fans brand Kerry a 'Gemma Collins wannabe' after screaming through task

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott opens up about bond with Sharon's daughters

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott opens up about special bond with Sharon's daughters

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has issued a warning regarding student loan repayments

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning for those repaying student loans

Lifestyle

Molly-Mae Hague was criticised online

Molly-Mae Hague hits out at mum-shamers after saying she feels 'mentally drained'

Celebrities

Young child with food in her mouth and a pizza in front of her in a restaurant

Where can kids eat for free in the October half term?

Lifestyle

Paris Fury has shown off her son Prince Rico's brand new crib

Paris Fury shares pictures of newborn son Prince Rico's 'royal crib'

Celebrities

Martin Lewis and his expert team have busted a top heating myth for 2023

Martin Lewis energy tip: Is it cheaper to leave heating on low?

Money

The clocks go back this weekend

October 2023: When are the clocks changing in the UK?

Lifestyle

Storm Babet has been named by the Met Office

Storm Babet UK weather warning: When is it coming and what is the full forecast?

News

Huge waves on the beach and woman struggling with rainbow umbrella

Why is it called storm Babet? A look at how and why storms are named in the UK

Weather

Married At First Sight's Adrienne reveals body transformation after eight-stone weight loss

Married At First Sight's Adrienne reveals eight-stone weight loss

Married at First Sight's Jordan Gayle breaks silence on fight with Luke Worley

Married at First Sight's Jordan Gayle teases what really happened with Luke Worley

Netflix have released first-look images of the sixth series of The Crown

The Crown: New series release date, series six cast and filming locations revealed

The Great British Bake Off judges taking a selfie in front of the tent next to a picture of a contestant with her sheep animal cake

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

The Great British Bake Off 2023 has welcomed a new bunch of baking hopefuls to the famous tent

Who left The Great British Bake Off 2023? Contestants eliminated so far

Married At First Sight reportedly had to bring in extra security

Married At First Sight bosses forced to bring in extra security due to 'chaotic' dinner parties
Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Luke and Jay still together?