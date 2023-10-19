Who is up for eviction this week on Big Brother? Nominations and voting details explained
19 October 2023, 17:32
Who is up for eviction this week on Big Brother, who nominated who and how do you vote? Here are all the answers.
Big Brother is back and better than ever after a five year hiatus. With drama, romance and emotional moments aplenty, fans have been hooked since the show returned earlier this month.
After a successful first series, whispers of Celebrity Big Brother making a comeback have been rife, with rumours regarding who the new housemates are taking over social media. But until then we still have the civilian version of Big Brother to occupy our evenings.
Farida was the first contestant of the series to be evicted, however she certainly won't be the last.
Who is up for eviction this week on Big Brother, who nominated who and how do you vote? Here is everything you need to know.
Who is up for eviction this week on Big Brother?
Henry, 25, and Zak, 28, are up for eviction this week on Big Brother.
The two will face the public vote on Friday where one of them will leave the Big Brother house.
Big Brother who voted for who?
This week Zak was nominated for eviction by Hallie, Kerry, Chanelle and Jenkin.
Henry was nominated for eviction by Dylan, Olivia, Noky and Jenkin.
How to vote on Big Brother
Viewers can vote by visiting itv.com/vote and selecting the Big Brother feature.
Apple and Android users can vote on the official Big Brother app from the relevant app store.
