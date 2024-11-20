Cheryl joins Liam Payne’s family and friends at funeral

20 November 2024, 14:34

Liam Payne's family and friends have attended his funeral
Liam Payne's family and friends have attended his funeral. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Liam Payne's loved ones attended St Mary's Church in Amersham as the One Direction star's funeral took place on Wednesday, November 20th.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Family and friends of Liam Payne have arrived at his memorial today, Wednesday November 20th, as the One Direction star was laid to rest following his tragic death at the age of 31.

The singer's coffin was brought to the St Mary's Church in Amersham in a white carriage alongside two white horses. Liam's parents Geoff and Karen Payne were waiting at the front of the venue as the singer's casket was brought inside.

Liam's bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan attended the ceremony, with Liam's girlfriend Kate Cassidy also seen entering the church with Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian Hurley, supporting her.

The mother of Liam's son Bear, singer Cheryl, was been joined by her Girls Aloud band members Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, who were seen embracing other guests outside the church.

Louis Tomlinson was seen attending Liam Payne's funeral
Louis Tomlinson was seen attending Liam Payne's funeral. Picture: Getty

X-Factor judge and former manger of One Direction Simon Cowell was also seen at the church alongside his fiancée Lauren Silverman.

JLS star Marvin Humes and his wife Rochelle Humes were pictured arriving at the venue as well as Gavin and Stacey star James Corden.

Songwriter Jamie Scott who worked with One Direction was seen entering the church which had been adorned with autumnal leaves and flowers.

Zayn Malik was in attendance
Zayn Malik was in attendance. Picture: Alamy
Niall Horan was seen entering the church
Niall Horan was seen entering the church. Picture: Getty

Liam's funeral comes a month after his death in Argentina. Following his shock death, his family released a statement which read: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Harry Styles attended Liam Payne's funeral
Harry Styles attended Liam Payne's funeral. Picture: Getty
Kate Cassidy, Liam Payne's girlfriend, was seen alongside Damian Hurley
Kate Cassidy, Liam Payne's girlfriend, was seen alongside Damian Hurley. Picture: Getty

Upon his death, Cheryl said: "As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.

"What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days."

She added: "It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future. I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces.

"Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them.

"Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last."

James Cordon was at St Mary's church
James Cordon was at St Mary's church. Picture: Getty
Nicola Roberts was seen hugging a guest
Nicola Roberts was seen hugging a guest. Picture: Getty

Liam's girlfriend Kate Cassidy spoke out after his death, writing: "Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You will always be with me."

She continued: "Liam, you had the kindest soul and the most fun-loving spirit. It feels like I’ve lost the best part of myself. I can’t imagine a day without your laughter and love. You brought so much light into my life."

Kimberley Walsh was seen arriving at the church
Kimberley Walsh was seen arriving at the church. Picture: Getty
Liam Payne's coffin was brought to the church in a carriage alongside two white horses
Liam Payne's coffin was brought to the church in a carriage alongside two white horses. Picture: Getty

His One Direction bandmates also released a joint statement, stating: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks are rumoured to be dating

Are Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks together?

One Direction members emotionally reunite at Liam Payne's funeral

Liam Payne funeral: One Direction members emotionally reunite at church

Lucy Jo-Hudson and Alan Halsall together on the red carpet

Alan Halsall's ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson breaks silence on his I'm A Celebrity stint

When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles entering the jungle?

When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles on I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity

Tulisa is taking part in I'm A Celeb 2024

Tulisa’s cosmetic surgery explained amid health battle

I'm A Celebrity star Tulisa's ex-boyfriends revealed

Tulisa dating history: I'm A Celebrity star's ex-boyfriends and relationships revealed

Coleen and Wayen Rooney have been married for years

Inside Wayne and Coleen Rooney's marriage: Their relationship timeline revealed

Barry McGuigan has opened up about the loss of his daughter, Danika, who died from bowel cancer when she was just 33-years-old

Who is Barry McGuigan's daughter? Danika's life, career and cancer battle explained

Coleen Rooney has opened up about the death of her sister Rosie McLoughlin

Who is Coleen Rooney's sister Rosie McLoughlin?

I'm A Celeb 2024 has begun

What time is I'm a Celeb on tonight and when does it finish?

I'm A Celebrity

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Top Christmas Markets revealed

7 of the best UK Christmas markets of 2024 revealed

Christmas

Rebekah Vardy has called Ant and Dec's jokes about the Wagatha Christie trial "lame"

Rebekah Vardy brutally responds to Ant and Dec over Wagatha Christie jokes on I'm A Celebrity

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed!

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed: Full list of confirmed contestants

I'm A Celebrity

OneRepublic will perform 27 shows during the tour, visiting London, Berlin, Lisbon and many more cities across Europe

OneRepublic 'Escape to Europe' 2025 Tour: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

Events

Jamie and Amanda's Sleeps 'til Santa is back for 2023

Sleeps 'til Santa: Here's how you can introduce our Christmas song!

I'm a Celebrity winners

I'm a Celebrity: Who were all the past winners of the show?

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will air for three weeks, as we watch Ant and Dec put the famous faces through their paces

How long is I'm A Celebrity 2024 on for and when does it end?

I'm A Celebrity

The I'm A Celeb campsite location has been revealed

Where in Australia is I'm A Celebrity filmed? Camp location revealed

I'm A Celebrity

5ive in 1998

Where are Five now? 90s boyband's members, songs and breakup explained

First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 as start date is announced

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?

I'm A Celebrity

Ant and Dec get paid over £3 million for I'm A Celeb

How much do Ant and Dec get paid for I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Movies

Motsi Mabuse on Strictly Come Dancing and on the red carpet in a black and white dress

Motsi Mabuse facts: Strictly Come Dancing judge's age, famous sister, husband and children

GK Barry is appearing on I'm A Celebrity 2024

GK Barry facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, girlfriend, real name and career revealed

GK Barry's real name has been revealed

What is GK Barry's real name? The inspiration behind her name change revealed

GK Barry's girlfriend Ella Rutherford is a famous sports star

Who is GK Barry's girlfriend? Her relationship with Ella Rutherford revealed

Jane Moore is swapping Loose Woman for the I'm A Celebrity jungle this 2024

Jane Moore facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, ex-husband, children and career revealed