Cheryl joins Liam Payne’s family and friends at funeral

Liam Payne's family and friends have attended his funeral. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Liam Payne's loved ones attended St Mary's Church in Amersham as the One Direction star's funeral took place on Wednesday, November 20th.

Family and friends of Liam Payne have arrived at his memorial today, Wednesday November 20th, as the One Direction star was laid to rest following his tragic death at the age of 31.

The singer's coffin was brought to the St Mary's Church in Amersham in a white carriage alongside two white horses. Liam's parents Geoff and Karen Payne were waiting at the front of the venue as the singer's casket was brought inside.

Liam's bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan attended the ceremony, with Liam's girlfriend Kate Cassidy also seen entering the church with Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian Hurley, supporting her.

The mother of Liam's son Bear, singer Cheryl, was been joined by her Girls Aloud band members Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, who were seen embracing other guests outside the church.

Louis Tomlinson was seen attending Liam Payne's funeral. Picture: Getty

X-Factor judge and former manger of One Direction Simon Cowell was also seen at the church alongside his fiancée Lauren Silverman.

JLS star Marvin Humes and his wife Rochelle Humes were pictured arriving at the venue as well as Gavin and Stacey star James Corden.

Songwriter Jamie Scott who worked with One Direction was seen entering the church which had been adorned with autumnal leaves and flowers.

Zayn Malik was in attendance. Picture: Alamy

Niall Horan was seen entering the church. Picture: Getty

Liam's funeral comes a month after his death in Argentina. Following his shock death, his family released a statement which read: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Harry Styles attended Liam Payne's funeral. Picture: Getty

Kate Cassidy, Liam Payne's girlfriend, was seen alongside Damian Hurley. Picture: Getty

Upon his death, Cheryl said: "As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.

"What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days."

She added: "It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future. I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces.

"Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them.

"Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last."

James Cordon was at St Mary's church. Picture: Getty

Nicola Roberts was seen hugging a guest. Picture: Getty

Liam's girlfriend Kate Cassidy spoke out after his death, writing: "Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You will always be with me."

She continued: "Liam, you had the kindest soul and the most fun-loving spirit. It feels like I’ve lost the best part of myself. I can’t imagine a day without your laughter and love. You brought so much light into my life."

Kimberley Walsh was seen arriving at the church. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne's coffin was brought to the church in a carriage alongside two white horses. Picture: Getty

His One Direction bandmates also released a joint statement, stating: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry."