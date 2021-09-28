Is Married at First Sight's Tayah Victoria pregnant?

Married at First Sight fans are guessing Tayah is expecting a baby. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram/Twitter

By Heart reporter

Married At First Sight UK fans think Tayah is pregnant after she says she’s 'expecting' in a new episode.

Married at First Sight fans were left shocked on Monday evening when Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling said they ‘are expecting’.

As the series draws to an end, viewers saw a sneak peak at the final dinner part due to air tonight, where Tayah and husband Adam told the rest of the group their mysterious news.

While we don’t know what the end of the sentence is, Matt Jameson can be seen looking very shocked around the table, while the experts seem very pleased.

Tayah and Adam said 'I love you' after a week on MAFS. Picture: Instagram

"WAAAAAIT IS TAYAH PREGNANT!!??", one person wrote on Twitter, while another said: "Sorry… did Tayah just say she’s expecting???????????"

A third said: “Don’t tell me Tayah is pregnant?! #MAFSUK”

While a fourth questioned: “Tayah and Adam expecting a baby….?! #MAFSUK”.

A fifth added: "I’m just going to assume that Tayah isn’t saying they’re expecting a baby for my own sanity. Because seriously."

It’s not clear whether the pair are expecting, but it seems unlikely considering Tayah, 25, recently hit out at claims she was pregnant.

Tayah adn Adam said they were 'expecting' in a sneak peek of tonight's MAFS. Picture: Instagram

Many fans have guessed they could be welcoming a puppy into their family instead.

This comes after the couple discussed having children just a few weeks after meeting.

At the second dinner party, the pair were chatting to Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson, when Tayah said: "You know what we've been talking about, this time next year I'll be pregnant."

"Don't drop that bombshell," Adam, 26, then replied, adding: "She's not pregnant by the way... she's having visions of it... we've not properly agreed that's going to happen by the way, she's just having visions."

The pair also recently hinted they are still together on social media.

On a photo shared on social media, one fan wrote: “He’s a good bloke x,” to which Tayah responded: “He really is🙌🏽”.

Adam also shared a picture with his wife, and the post was flooded with comments like “Best couple!”, “You two are so lovely together,” and even “winners”.

The MAFS UK star was quick to like all of these messages, maybe hinting he is still in love with his wife.