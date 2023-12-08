I'm A Celebrity final 'at risk of being cancelled' as real cyclone heads towards camp

8 December 2023, 11:04 | Updated: 8 December 2023, 11:13

Producers are 'watching Cyclone Jasper very closely'.
Producers are 'watching Cyclone Jasper very closely'. Picture: ITV/YouTube

Weather experts are forecasting Cyclone Jasper will tear through the Australian jungle this weekend.

I'm A Celebrity bosses are reportedly 'fearing for the final' after weather maps have predicted a powerful cyclone will roll through the ITV camp this weekend.

Experts have forecast that Cyclone Jasper will smash through the Australian jungle in the coming days, causing serious concern and a potential evacuation if the treacherous storm poses a threat to campmates Tony Bellow, Nigel Farage, Sam Thompson, Josie Gibson and Marvin Humes.

Torrential rain and dangerous winds of up to 120mph are expected to wreak havoc from Friday night onwards in Springbrook's National Park and put the last few episodes in jeopardy – including the final, which is scheduled to air on Sunday night.

An insider told The Sun: "Production are aware of the threat and the safety of the celebrities is their priority."

A dangerous cyclone could put the I'm A Celeb final in jeopardy.
A dangerous cyclone could put the I'm A Celeb final in jeopardy. Picture: ITV

The source continued: "ITV are watching Cyclone Jasper very closely.

"It has formed hundreds of miles off the coast but the storm is developing and intensifying by the hour.

"The safety of the celebrities is of the utmost importance to ITV and they are monitoring the situation.

"The timing could not be more apt, as the cyclone is on course to hit when the stars are taking on that very challenge."

Weather maps show the cyclone heading towards the Queensland coast.
Weather maps show the cyclone heading towards the Queensland coast. Picture: YouTube

Concerns the terrifying storm will whip up into a category 5 – the highest cyclone strength on the chart – are growing as gales and downpours worsen off the northern coast of Australia.

The Met Office describes this level of cyclone as 'catastrophic', with winds greater than 156mph destroying buildings, overturning small buildings, blowing down all trees and signs, and sparking an evacuation of up to 10 miles inland.

The telly insider added: "This year the celebs have had to endure pretty horrible weather and just as the sun started to shine, it’s all going south again.

"ITV are ready for any eventuality but, ultimately, Cyclone Jasper could be an absolute nightmare and wreak havoc.

"The team are watching and waiting with bated breath."

The cyclone is currently heading towards Cairns, Queensland, where communities are being told to brace for the bad weather.

Torrential rain and strong winds are heading towards the camp.
Torrential rain and strong winds are heading towards the camp. Picture: ITV

Further down the coast, Mackay Regional Council mayor Greg Williamson told the Today programme: "We've been through this before on many occasions, as has all of north Queensland.

"What we're telling our residents is you need to be prepared."

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service also chimed in, warning it won't just be the direct areas which will be affected.

Confirming repercussions could be felt far and wide with a cyclone of this magnitude, they said: "Every year tropical cyclones impact Queensland communities producing dangerous and destructive high winds, heavy rainfall, flash flooding and storm surges.

"Tropical cyclones can last for many days before finally ending over land or cold oceans.

"The wind and rain that comes with them can affect far further than where the cyclone lands."

