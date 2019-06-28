Love Island fans think Anton Danyluk is in LOVE with Molly-Mae Hague after ‘sneaky’ behaviour

28 June 2019, 22:03 | Updated: 28 June 2019, 22:05

Anton angered Love Island viewers
Anton angered Love Island viewers. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Anton found himself in hot water with ITV2 viewers after he seemingly stirred the pot between Molly-Mae and Tommy.

After another shock dumping on Thursday evening, there’s even more drama in store for the Love Island contestants with the return of Casa Amor.

But before Caroline Flack greeted the girls in the infamous second villa, Tommy Fury found himself in a love triangle once again.

Despite being coupled up with Molly-Mae Hague, Lucie Donlan made the shock confession that she might like the boxer more than just a friend.

Speaking to pal Anton Danyluk, Lucie said: "I respect Molly and I respect Tommy, I can see they clearly like each other... But then I said to the girls, I have been best friends with guys and then I've dated one of them. It's happened.”

Anton convinced Lucie to tell Tommy her true feelings
Anton convinced Lucie to tell Tommy her true feelings. Picture: ITV

She the added: “If I’d have left and not said anything I would be absolutely gutted. If I don’t do it now, while I feel like I’ve got the courage...”

Encouraging her to express her feelings, Anton replied: “You should let him know, do it… I think it’s worth saying to him that you do feel a certain way. What’s the worst that can happen?

“You’ve taken a lot of risks in here, we could have gone home tonight, everything happens for a reason.”

After taking Anton's advice, Lucie admitted her feelings to Tommy during an intense chat but was soon shot down and told that he only has eyes for Molly-Mae.

Tommy admitted he only has eyes for Molly-Mae
Tommy admitted he only has eyes for Molly-Mae. Picture: ITV

When Tommy then turned to the boys for advice on whether to tell Molly-Mae about Lucie's confession, Anton insisted he should keep it a secret. Something which didn’t go down well with viewers at home…

One asked: “Is anton in love with Molly? It seems he's really hoping to break her and Tommy up with his actions and how he advises people on what to do seems like sneaky tactics??? #loveisland”

Read More: What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 22, recap

Another wrote: “Anton really stirred the pot with this one #LoveIsland”

While a third wrote: “Anton.. You're a snake, shut up. #loveisland”

Meanwhile, things are about to get seriously steamy on the ITV2 show as 12 new singletons were introduced to the line-up.

Read More: What are the Love Island 2019 contestants' Instagram accounts?

The girls were whisked away to Casa Amor for the first time and introduced to a whole bunch of new boys.

And the Island lads also got the shock of their lives when they returned from a day trip to find six ladies sitting in the garden waiting for them.

It looks like heads are already turning as Anna Vakili seemed to take a shine to new boy Ovie Soko and joked: "Jordan who?"

Meanwhile, unlucky-in-love Anton was in his element. We can't WAIT to see what happens with this lot.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The gorgeous new islander will definitely turn heads in the villa

New Love Island contestant Dennon Lewis was racially abused during a Falkirk match
Love Island host Caroline Flack stuns in black fruit patterned playsuit tonight

Where is Caroline Flack's black fruit playsuit from? Here's where to buy the Love Island host's outfit
Ghostbusters hit cinemas in 1984

When is the new Ghostbusters movie released, who is in the cast with Paul Rudd and is there a trailer?

News

Tonight's episode will be jam-packed full of drama

Love Island first look: Lucie confesses feelings for Tommy ahead of Casa Amor split
Charley Webb has hit back at parent-shamers

Emmerdale star Charley Webb hits back at mum-shamers over parenting criticism

Trending on Heart

Caroline Flack gives awkward response as Keith Lemon asks her about Harry Styles relationship

Caroline Flack gives awkward response as Keith Lemon asks her about Harry Styles relationship

Celebrities

Audra only consumes liquids

Woman hasn't eaten in 97 days and claims she 'breathes in energy' instead of food

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has spoke of her concerns about spending time in the heatwave with baby Rex

Stacey Solomon opens up on fears of taking newborn baby Rex outside during heatwave

News

Here's what music featured on Love Island last night

What songs were on Love Island last night? All the tracks including the 'Toxic' cover revealed
Everything you need to know about the new Charlie's Angels movie with Kristen Stewart

When is the new Charlie's Angels film released, who in the cast with Kristen Stewart and what's the trailer?