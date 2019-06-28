Love Island fans think Anton Danyluk is in LOVE with Molly-Mae Hague after ‘sneaky’ behaviour

Anton angered Love Island viewers. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Anton found himself in hot water with ITV2 viewers after he seemingly stirred the pot between Molly-Mae and Tommy.

After another shock dumping on Thursday evening, there’s even more drama in store for the Love Island contestants with the return of Casa Amor.

But before Caroline Flack greeted the girls in the infamous second villa, Tommy Fury found himself in a love triangle once again.

Despite being coupled up with Molly-Mae Hague, Lucie Donlan made the shock confession that she might like the boxer more than just a friend.

Speaking to pal Anton Danyluk, Lucie said: "I respect Molly and I respect Tommy, I can see they clearly like each other... But then I said to the girls, I have been best friends with guys and then I've dated one of them. It's happened.”

Anton convinced Lucie to tell Tommy her true feelings. Picture: ITV

She the added: “If I’d have left and not said anything I would be absolutely gutted. If I don’t do it now, while I feel like I’ve got the courage...”

Encouraging her to express her feelings, Anton replied: “You should let him know, do it… I think it’s worth saying to him that you do feel a certain way. What’s the worst that can happen?

“You’ve taken a lot of risks in here, we could have gone home tonight, everything happens for a reason.”

After taking Anton's advice, Lucie admitted her feelings to Tommy during an intense chat but was soon shot down and told that he only has eyes for Molly-Mae.

Tommy admitted he only has eyes for Molly-Mae. Picture: ITV

When Tommy then turned to the boys for advice on whether to tell Molly-Mae about Lucie's confession, Anton insisted he should keep it a secret. Something which didn’t go down well with viewers at home…

One asked: “Is anton in love with Molly? It seems he's really hoping to break her and Tommy up with his actions and how he advises people on what to do seems like sneaky tactics??? #loveisland”

Read More: What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 22, recap

Another wrote: “Anton really stirred the pot with this one #LoveIsland”

While a third wrote: “Anton.. You're a snake, shut up. #loveisland”

Anton was trying to be sneaky though. He has his eyes on #loveisland — Tomás Keating (@MossBoxx) June 28, 2019

Why anton trying so hard to end Tommy and molly #loveisland pic.twitter.com/7vi9JZTAKe — Abigail Simpson (@Abigail41882030) June 28, 2019

Love Anton but he seems on a mission to split Tommy and Molly #loveisland — Jeanette Makinson (@InBFenby) June 28, 2019

Meanwhile, things are about to get seriously steamy on the ITV2 show as 12 new singletons were introduced to the line-up.

Read More: What are the Love Island 2019 contestants' Instagram accounts?

The girls were whisked away to Casa Amor for the first time and introduced to a whole bunch of new boys.

And the Island lads also got the shock of their lives when they returned from a day trip to find six ladies sitting in the garden waiting for them.

It looks like heads are already turning as Anna Vakili seemed to take a shine to new boy Ovie Soko and joked: "Jordan who?"

Meanwhile, unlucky-in-love Anton was in his element. We can't WAIT to see what happens with this lot.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After