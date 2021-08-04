Love Island recoupling last night: Who are the latest couples and was anyone dumped?

Who recoupled on Love Island last night? Here's the full list of new couples. Picture: ITV

Who coupled up on Love Island last night? And who was dumped from the villa? Here's the latest spoilers...

There has been so much drama on Love Island this week after the boys came back from Casa Amor.

While Liam Reardon has been trying his hardest to win back Millie Court, Tyler Cruickshank and Toby Aromolaran had no idea what they wanted.

But who coupled up on Love Island last night and did Millie take back Liam? Here’s what we know…

The Love Island recoupling took place last night. Picture: ITV

Who recoupled on Love Island last night?

First of all, let’s go with the obvious one as Liberty Poole chose boyfriend Jake Cornish.

Kaz Kamwi then chose to stick with Matt Macnabb, despite old flame Tyler trying to get to know her more.

Clarisse Juliette was next and picked Tyler, while Faye Winter was over the moon when she got to couple up with Teddy Soares again.

Amy Day chose Hugo Hammond, before it was Millie’s time to make her decision.

Chloe picked Toby on Love Island. Picture: ITV

The Islanders admitted that Liam’s efforts to win her back had paid off and recoupled with him, adding he still had work to do to earn her trust.

Chloe Burrows went on to choose Toby, despite him previously dumping her for Abi Rawlings and then subsequently Mary Bedford.

Abi then chose Dale Mehmet, much to the annoyance of Mary.

Abi said she picked Dale because “from the second he walked into the villa it was smiles and fun and good energy”.

“I may have friend zoned him a little bit at one point but I was thinking that maybe I could force him to come and give me a spoon,” she quipped, before the new couple embraced as the rest of the Islanders applauded.

Mary then whispered: “What the f**k am I supposed to say now?” to Clarisse, who replied: “Just say obviously you was connecting with someone and someone else took him. Facts,”

The last couple to pair up by default were Mary and Sam Jackson.

Who was dumped from Love Island?

No one was dumped from the Island on Tuesday, but the least popular couples are expected to lose their place in the villa this week.

Full list of new Love Island couples:

Liberty and Jake

Kaz and Dale

Clarisse and Tyler

Faye and Teddy

Amy and Hugo

Millie and Liam

Chloe and Toby

Abi and Dale

Mary and Sam

