Why is Ekin-Su not at the Celebrity Big Brother final?

22 March 2024, 20:30

Ekin-Su was evicted but will not return to see the CBB final
Ekin-Su was evicted but will not return to see the CBB final. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Is Ekin-Su going to the CBB final? Here are all the answers you need.

Celebrity Big Brother is coming to an end tonight after three weeks of drama and hilarity, as one of the housemates will be crowned CBB champion.

This series saw X Factor judges Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne reunite to spill the tea on their celebrity connections, Zeze Millz and Lauren Simon have some very awkward conversations and Colson Smith form a sweet friendship with fellow actor Bradley Riches.

Now all of this will finish this evening as hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best count the public votes and announce the winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2024. The finale will see the CBB cast reunite one last time, however it is believed that Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu will not be appearing on the final episode.

Why wasn't Ekin-Su at the Celebrity Big Brother final? Here are all the answers.

Ekin-Su was on CBB 2024
Ekin-Su was on CBB 2024. Picture: ITV

Why is Ekin-Su not at the Celebrity Big Brother final?

Ekin-Su has been 'withdrawn' from the Celebrity Big Brother final after her management reportedly decided to exclude her from the show.

A source told the MailOnline: 'It’s been a bit of a tough couple of weeks for Ekin-Su.

"She could have played the sob story card but has remained tight-lipped publicly and expressed to those around that she’s aware she must be accountable for a few things that have happened.

"Understandably she is feeling vulnerable, but is using this time to gather her thoughts, and figure out next steps, which is why her management believes withdrawing her from the final is the most sensible move. She has asked the team for some time to reflect which everybody is on board with."

Ekin-Su had a difficult time on CBB
Ekin-Su had a difficult time on CBB. Picture: ITV

An ITV source also told the publication: "Ekin has been a part of some of ITV’s biggest shows over the last two years, including Love Island, Dancing on Ice, her own spin off show with Davide, and now Celebrity Big Brother.

"As such a lot of the team there feel very protective towards her, and it’s a real shame she won’t be at the final."

Ekin-Su isn't expected to attend the CBB final
Ekin-Su isn't expected to attend the CBB final. Picture: ITV

Ekin-Su received backlash online following her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, after fans criticised her behaviour towards fellow contestant Marisha Wallace.

Soon after, the Traitors US star was evicted from the house alongside Levi Roots, before going on to face difficult questions from AJ and Will on the CBB spin-off show Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.

Since this appearance, Ekin-Su cancelled her scheduled interview with Lorraine Kelly and has not posted on social media since.

Ekin-Su and Marisha argued in the CBB house
Ekin-Su and Marisha argued in the CBB house. Picture: ITV

Despite their tension in the house, Marisha told the MailOnline she and Ekin-Su were on speaking terms since leaving the show.

The West End star said: "Ekin-Su and I have been in contact since leaving the house - she's alright.

"I don't regret nominating Ekin-Su - everything worked out how it was supposed to."

Marisha and Ekin-Su have spoken since being evicted
Marisha and Ekin-Su have spoken since being evicted. Picture: ITV

This evening fans will see finalists Louis Walsh, Nikita Kuzmin, Colson Smith, Fern Britton and David Potts compete to win CBB 2024.

Hopefully it won't be long until Big Brother returns to our screens after the incredibly successful 2023 series.

