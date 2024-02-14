Did Chloe Burrows cheat on Toby Aromolaran? Their split explained

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were previously in a relationship. Picture: Instagram/Chloe Burrows

Love Island All Stars has seen Toby Aromolaran, 24, grow close to Georgia Steel, 25, after the pair split for their other partners- Arabella Chi, 32, and Callum Jones, 27- to reignite their relationship.

However during a tense task earlier this week, fans were shocked to hear that Toby's former relationship with Chloe Burrows, 28, may have ended on a sour note, with the 24-year-old hinting that Chloe may have cheated on him.

Now in a preview for tonight's show, it has been revealed that Toby has had a partner in the past be unfaithful, with many fans wondering if he is talking about Chloe.

Did Chloe Burrows cheat on Toby? Here is everything we know.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran met on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/Chloe Burrows

In a teaser for tonight's episode of Love Island All Stars, Toby appears to confirm that Chloe Burrows did cheat on him.

Speaking to Anton Danyluk, 29, Toby opened up about an ex cheating on him, stating: "Even when we broke up. People always said that I cheated...it wasn't even my choice to end the relationship but I had to end it because it's cheating.

"When it's cheating it's done. Bro, it hurts, it hurts to get cheated on. To be classed as a cheat, I should have just kept quiet in that moment."

Reassuring Toby, Anton says: "There's nothing worse than being called something you're not and not even something you're not but something you despise."

Toby replied: "I can't lie to you. I'll tell you right now. With that girl, she was it, I was happy. Soulmate vibes. After that happened bro, honestly the hardest time hands down."

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were in a relationship until 2022. Picture: Getty

It is unclear what exactly happened between Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, however Toby has hinted that Chloe was unfaithful.

During the public vote challenge earlier this week on Love Island All Stars, Toby- who has only ever been in one relationship- opened up about why he would never cheat.

The professional footballer said: "I don't think I could do that to a person because I know how it hurts. Like the consequences are still hitting me from the actions of someone else and that hurts."

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran went on holiday together. Picture: Instagram/Chloe Burrows

Toby and Chloe met on series seven of Love Island in 2021 and began a relationship shortly after leaving the Villa.

The pair remained together until 2022, when it was then revealed that the two had gone their separate ways.

Neither Toby nor Chloe have ever given a reason for their split, however with these new hints, many are assuming Chloe was unfaithful.

Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows were fan favourites on Love Island. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to The Sun after their break-up, Toby said: "At the end of the day it wasn’t a hard decision – once you’re having serious core problems, really and truly it’s done, isn’t it.

"It’s one of those ones, because it’s my relationship I don’t want to say what those issues were.

"I haven’t really said it out loud to anyone really and truly, it’s almost like I'm running from it. I run from it."

Love Island: All Stars airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

