Did Chloe Burrows cheat on Toby Aromolaran? Their split explained

14 February 2024, 12:49

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were previously in a relationship
Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were previously in a relationship. Picture: Instagram/Chloe Burrows

What happened between Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has seen Toby Aromolaran, 24, grow close to Georgia Steel, 25, after the pair split for their other partners- Arabella Chi, 32, and Callum Jones, 27- to reignite their relationship.

However during a tense task earlier this week, fans were shocked to hear that Toby's former relationship with Chloe Burrows, 28, may have ended on a sour note, with the 24-year-old hinting that Chloe may have cheated on him.

Now in a preview for tonight's show, it has been revealed that Toby has had a partner in the past be unfaithful, with many fans wondering if he is talking about Chloe.

Did Chloe Burrows cheat on Toby? Here is everything we know.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran met on Love Island
Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran met on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/Chloe Burrows

Did Chloe Burrows cheat on Toby Aromolaran?

In a teaser for tonight's episode of Love Island All Stars, Toby appears to confirm that Chloe Burrows did cheat on him.

Speaking to Anton Danyluk, 29, Toby opened up about an ex cheating on him, stating: "Even when we broke up. People always said that I cheated...it wasn't even my choice to end the relationship but I had to end it because it's cheating.

"When it's cheating it's done. Bro, it hurts, it hurts to get cheated on. To be classed as a cheat, I should have just kept quiet in that moment."

Reassuring Toby, Anton says: "There's nothing worse than being called something you're not and not even something you're not but something you despise."

Toby replied: "I can't lie to you. I'll tell you right now. With that girl, she was it, I was happy. Soulmate vibes. After that happened bro, honestly the hardest time hands down."

Read more: When is Love Island All Stars final? End date revealed

Read more: Love Island odds: Who is the favourite to win Love Island All Stars?

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were in a relationship until 2022
Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were in a relationship until 2022. Picture: Getty

What happened between Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran?

It is unclear what exactly happened between Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, however Toby has hinted that Chloe was unfaithful.

During the public vote challenge earlier this week on Love Island All Stars, Toby- who has only ever been in one relationship- opened up about why he would never cheat.

The professional footballer said: "I don't think I could do that to a person because I know how it hurts. Like the consequences are still hitting me from the actions of someone else and that hurts."

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran went on holiday together
Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran went on holiday together. Picture: Instagram/Chloe Burrows

Toby and Chloe met on series seven of Love Island in 2021 and began a relationship shortly after leaving the Villa.

The pair remained together until 2022, when it was then revealed that the two had gone their separate ways.

Neither Toby nor Chloe have ever given a reason for their split, however with these new hints, many are assuming Chloe was unfaithful.

Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows smile in 2021
Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows were fan favourites on Love Island. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to The Sun after their break-up, Toby said: "At the end of the day it wasn’t a hard decision – once you’re having serious core problems, really and truly it’s done, isn’t it.

"It’s one of those ones, because it’s my relationship I don’t want to say what those issues were.

"I haven’t really said it out loud to anyone really and truly, it’s almost like I'm running from it. I run from it."

Love Island: All Stars airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Read more: Who left Love Island last night? Full list of dumped Islanders

Read more: What time does Love Island First Look come out?

Read more: Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Downton Abbey may be coming back for a seventh series

Is there a new series of Downton Abbey? Everything we know about the show's return

Showbiz

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

MAFSUK Peggy Ros and Georges Berthonneau have split

Married At First Sight's Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau announce split

This is the full cast of Netflix's One Day

One Day 2024 full cast revealed and where you know them from

Netflix's One Day follows the relationship between Emma and Dexter across 20 years

What happens at the end of One Day? Netflix series plot and ending explained

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

When is Love Island All Stars final? End date revealed

One Day is dedicated to Justin Eely, an editor who worked on the Netflix series before his death

Who is Justin Eely and why is One Day dedicated to him?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Love Island odds are in

Love Island odds: Who is the favourite to win Love Island All Stars?

Gavin & Stacey will return for another Christmas special episode this year, with filming starting this summer

Gavin and Stacey return confirmed with Christmas special episode for 2024

Love Is Blind UK hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis

Love Is Blind UK release date revealed

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured cast

Who is on Celebrity Big Brother 2024? Rumoured Lineup revealed

Celebrity Big Brother will start this year

When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

Trending on Heart

Alarm clock to represent time change along with easter eggs and daffodils to show off spring

Do the clocks go forward or backward in March? Date and time of 2024 change

Lifestyle

Sue Radford and Noel Radford have taken their children on an excursion

Inside the Radford family's half term holiday in their £40,000 motorhome

Valentine's Day meal deals 2024 have been revealed

Supermarket budget Valentine's Day meal deal offers from ASDA, Tesco, Aldi and more

News

Air fryers can also make the perfect soft and hard boiled egg

Can you make boiled eggs in an air fryer?

Lifestyle

People play in daffodil field while lambs lie down

When does spring start in the UK and what is the spring equinox?

Weather

There may be a tea shortage

Is there a tea shortage? Why Red Sea attacks have led to supply issues

News

The Body Shop has gone into administration with all options being considered by restructuring firm FRP

Is The Body Shop closing down? Latest on shop closures and job cuts

News

Child making pancakes [stock image]

Can you make pancakes without eggs?

Lifestyle

Delivery drivers are set to strike on Valentine's Day

Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat riders strike on Valentine's Day

News

Coleen Nolan and her boyfriend Michael are still going strong after deciding to move in with one another

Coleen Nolan shares exciting relationship update as she moves in with Tinder boyfriend

Stacey Solomon has spoken about being a young mother

Stacey Solomon says being a teen mum to son Zachary changed her outlook on life

Showbiz

Valentine's Day Guide 2024

Valentine's Day Guide 2024: What to buy for your loved ones this Valentine's Day

Lifestyle

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

Lifestyle

Can you wear UGG boots driving?

How driving in UGGs could land you with a £5,000 penalty fine

News

Here's everything you need to know about the Uber Eats and Deliveroo strike on Valentine's Day

Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat strike: When is the strike and how long is it for?

News