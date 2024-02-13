Love Island odds: Who is the favourite to win Love Island All Stars?

The Love Island odds are in
The Love Island odds are in. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who is the favourite to win Love Island?

Love Island All Stars will be drawing to a close soon, after five weeks of watching our favourite Islanders return to the Villa for another shot at love.

We've seen exes Molly Smith, 29, and Callum Jones, 27, come face-to-face for the first time since their split, Toby Aromolaran, 24, and Georgia Steel, 25, reignite their flame, and best friends Jess Gale, 24, and Sophie Piper, 25, reunite.

The series has seen love connections grow between Georgia Harrison, 29, and Anton Danyluk, 29, while some matches have broke up before they've even started, cough cough, Chris Taylor, 33, and Arabella Chi, 32. Now as the cast are whittled down to a final four, fans have been wondering who will win the show.

Who is the favourite to win Love Island All Stars? Here are the odds...

Love Island All Stars
Love Island All Stars began in January. Picture: ITV

Love Island All Stars odds

Tom Clare and Molly Smith are the favourites to win Love Island All Stars, according to Oddschecker.com.

The pair are 5/6 to win the show, after their love story has delighted fans throughout the season.

But things may become interesting as fans saw Callum and Molly grow closer in recent episodes. Callum is currently the second favourite man to win the show, coming in at 12/5.

Tom Clare and Molly Smith on Love Island All Stars
Tom Clare and Molly Smith have become fan favourites. Picture: ITV

The series still has as week to go, and with everything to play for, it isn't clear who exactly will remain in a couple and who will split before the finale.

Before the show began, Liberty Poole, 25, was the favourite woman to win at 10/3, with Chris Taylor, being the favourite man at 2/1, according to Bet365.

Netflix's One Day follows the relationship between Emma and Dexter across 20 years

What happens at the end of One Day? Netflix series plot explained

