Who leaves Love Island tonight?

6 February 2024, 16:14

Love Island stars Josh Ritchie, Sophie Piper and Georgia Steel are shocked
Someone will leave Love Island tonight. Picture: ITV

Who was dumped from Love Island tonight?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has been home to fiery arguments and plenty of fireworks after Georgia Steel's, 25, comments about Callum Jones, 27, and Tom Clare, 24, were made public.

While the fallout continues, bombshells Joe Garratt, 27, and twins Jess Gale, 24, and Eve Gale, 24, have just entered the Villa and are certain to cause a stir.

After it was hinted that Joe and Molly Smith, 29, had a romantic past, the Love Island First Look has shown that there will be a recoupling this evening. It has now been revealed that one single Islander has been dumped from the Island following the partner switch.

Who leaves Love Island tonight? Here is everything we know so far.

Joe Garratt, Jess Gale and Eve Gale entered Love Island All Stars
Joe Garratt, Jess Gale and Eve Gale entered Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Who leaves Love Island tonight?

It is currently unknown who leaves Love Island tonight, however The Sun have reported that one 'popular' Islander will leave the Villa.

A source told the publication: "The islanders are just getting over the PDA Awards, when a surprise recoupling is called.

"One person ends up being single and is sent home straight away. It came as a huge shock to everyone, the person is such a big part of the villa – there were a lot of tears.

"It’s another brilliant episode that will keep fans gripped after the recent drama."

Read more: Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Read more: What happened between Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi? Their relationship explained

Love Island All Stars Kaz Kawmi, Chris Taylor, Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie are shocked
It is currently unknown who leaves Love Island this evening. Picture: ITV

So far, Jake Cornish, 27, Liberty Poole, 24, Mitch Taylor, 27, Hannah Elizabeth, 33, Tyler Cruickshank, Demi Jones, 25, and Luis Morrison, 29, have left the Island.

With no Casa Amor this series and the final fast approaching, it won't be long until the winners of Love Island All Stars are crowned.

Read more: How tall is Anton from Love Island All Stars? Height revealed

Read more: Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

Read more: Arabella Chi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends, height and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Joe Garratt has just entered the Love Island All Stars Villa

Love Island's Joe Garratt age, history with Lucie Donlan and everything that happened in series 5

Molly Smith and Joe Garratt on Love Island All Stars

What happened between Molly Smith and Joe Garratt? Their Love Island relationship explained

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

How long is Love Island All Stars on for and when is the final?

Millie Radford with her children Chester, Elodie and Chester and mother Sue Radford

Millie Radford opens up about having three children under three-years-old

Love Island All stars Kaz Kawmi and Chris Taylor are shocked alongside a crying Georgia Steel

What time does Love Island First Look come out?

Married At First Sight expert Paul Carrick Brunson alongside Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling

Married At First Sight UK 2024 expert reveals new lineup are the 'most authentic'

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

Who left The Masked Singer? All of the celebrities revealed

Could Eiffel Tower's identity have been revealed?

The Masked Singer's Eiffel Tower 'named' by fans who are convinced of identity

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Piranha is on The Masked Singer

Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Maypole sings on The Masked Singer 2024

Who is Maypole on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Air Fryer sings on The Masked Singer 2024

Who is Air Fryer on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Bigfoot sings on The Masked Singer

Who is Bigfoot on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Trending on Heart

Prince William will take on the role of king following father Charles III

What will Prince William's official name be when he's king?

News

Meghan Markle on royal duty in black dress

Why Meghan Markle isn't travelling back to the UK with Prince Harry

News

Queen Camilla wearing her crown next to a picture of her in green suit and waving

What happens to Queen Camilla if King Charles passes away?

News

Sue Radford has given fans a look into her home

Sue Radford gives fans glimpse inside 'terrible' 10-bedroom family home

Rochelle Humes and Sophie Piper smile

Rochelle Humes and Sophie Piper's relationship explained

Kate Garraway said she is 'so proud' of her children following the loss of Derek Draper

Kate Garraway reveals heartbreaking question daughter Darcey asked during Derek's final moments
Jonnie Irwin with his wife Jessica Holmes and sons Rex, Rafa and Cormac

Escape to the Country host Jonnie Irwin leaves heartbreaking message to his children before death
Celine Dion with Taylor Swift at the Grammys

Celine Dion makes surprise Grammys appearance amid Stiff Person Syndrome battle

Jonnie shares three boys with his wife Jessica.

Who is Jonnie Irwin's wife Jessica Holmes and how many children do they have?

Celebrities

Jonnie Irwin dead: TV star dies aged 50 after cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin dead: TV star dies aged 50 after cancer battle

Celebrities

Kate Garraway put on a brave face as she laid her beloved husband to rest in London on Friday

How Kate Garraway paid tribute to husband Derek Draper with subtle detail at funeral

Love Island All Stars Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Hannah Elizabeth and Tyler Cruickshank

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Love Island All Stars villa and Maya Jama

Where is Love Island All Stars filmed? Location details revealed

Kate Garraway was joined by family and friends as she laid her beloved husband Derek Draper to rest

Derek Draper funeral sees Kate Garraway and children say emotional goodbye

The Apprentice 2024 is back for another season

Where is The Apprentice house? Location and value revealed