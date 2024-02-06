Who leaves Love Island tonight?

Someone will leave Love Island tonight. Picture: ITV

Love Island All Stars has been home to fiery arguments and plenty of fireworks after Georgia Steel's, 25, comments about Callum Jones, 27, and Tom Clare, 24, were made public.

While the fallout continues, bombshells Joe Garratt, 27, and twins Jess Gale, 24, and Eve Gale, 24, have just entered the Villa and are certain to cause a stir.

After it was hinted that Joe and Molly Smith, 29, had a romantic past, the Love Island First Look has shown that there will be a recoupling this evening. It has now been revealed that one single Islander has been dumped from the Island following the partner switch.

Joe Garratt, Jess Gale and Eve Gale entered Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

It is currently unknown who leaves Love Island tonight, however The Sun have reported that one 'popular' Islander will leave the Villa.

A source told the publication: "The islanders are just getting over the PDA Awards, when a surprise recoupling is called.

"One person ends up being single and is sent home straight away. It came as a huge shock to everyone, the person is such a big part of the villa – there were a lot of tears.

"It’s another brilliant episode that will keep fans gripped after the recent drama."

It is currently unknown who leaves Love Island this evening. Picture: ITV

So far, Jake Cornish, 27, Liberty Poole, 24, Mitch Taylor, 27, Hannah Elizabeth, 33, Tyler Cruickshank, Demi Jones, 25, and Luis Morrison, 29, have left the Island.

With no Casa Amor this series and the final fast approaching, it won't be long until the winners of Love Island All Stars are crowned.

