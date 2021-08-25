Love Island voting figures revealed after Millie and Liam win in shock final

Millie and Liam were crowned the winners of Love Island. Picture: ITV

What were the Love Island 2021 voting figures? Here's how much Millie and Liam won by...

Love Island came to a dramatic end this week, with Millie Court and Liam Reardon being crowned King and Queen of the villa.

But while runners up Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were also fan favourites, it turns out the voting wasn’t as close as viewers might think.

ITV has now released the official figures from the Love Island App during the final, which saw Millie and Liam grab a whopping 42.02% of the viewers' votes.

There were four couples in the Love Island final. Picture: ITV

Chloe and Toby were a bit behind with 30.85% of the votes, while Faye Winter and Teddy Soares took 14.85% and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank were at 12.27%.

There were plenty of opinions on Twitter after the final, with many people shocked that Kaz and Tyler came in fourth.

"NAH!!!!! Kaz brought so much genuine JOY, FUN and EXCEPTIONAL outfits to the villa,” said one viewer

Former winner Amber Gill wrote: “I thought Kaz & Tyler would have at least been in the Top 2 #loveisland.”

Meanwhile, Liam and Millie have opened up about their plans now that they have an extra £50k in their back pockets.

Some Love Island viewers were rooting for Kaz and Tyler. Picture: ITV

22-year-old Liam even said he would be moving from his home town in Merthyr Tydfil in Wales to be closer to 24-year-old Millie in Essex.

In his exit interview, Liam said: "I love where I'm from but I would like to venture off and move to somewhere new and Essex seems like the perfect place really.

"I know some of the boys who were in the villa we got on so well and they mentioned moving in together and they’d like to move to Essex so that’s something I would definitely be considering and that’s my plan really, moving to Essex."

Millie agreed the pair weren’t going to rush their relationship and said: “We haven’t been away from each other yet to miss each other and do those things that you do in normal relationships.

"But us girls [from the villa] will rent a house in Essex, boys will rent a house in Essex, see how that goes for six months and then get a crack on with it [moving in together]."

She added: "The one thing I want to make sure is that we still stay as strong as we are now."