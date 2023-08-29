The Tower: Full cast of the ITV drama and where you recognise them from

29 August 2023, 17:43

The Tower series two features an all-star cast
The Tower series two features an all-star cast. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who is in the cast of The Tower and what else have they been in? Here's everything you need to know.

After bursting onto our screens back in 2021, The Tower is finally back.

The second series of the police drama has just premiered on ITV, with the show set to have more twists and turns than ever before.

The Tower is based on Kate London's Metropolitan trilogy book series which follows DS Sarah Collins solve crimes and uncover corruption within the Metropolitan police.

Here's a full list of the cast of ITV's The Tower and what else they have been in.

The Tower is back for a second series
The Tower is back for a second series. Picture: ITV

Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins

Actress Gemma Whelan, aged 42, has been a regular on our screens for years.

Fans will probably recognise Gemma from the hit TV series Game of Thrones where she played Yara Greyjoy. The actress also plays Kate in Upstart Crow and Geraldine in the third season of Killing Eve.

Gemma is married to comedian and actor Gerry Howell and the couple share two children, Frances, five, and one-year-old Freddie.

Gemma Whelan appeared in Game of Thrones
Gemma Whelan appeared in Game of Thrones. Picture: Getty

Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama

Tahirah Sharif is a 30-year-old actress who received a Supporting Actress BAFTA nomination for her performance in the first series of The Tower.

Aside from The Tower, Tahirah has appeared as Carrie Norton in the reboot of Waterloo Road as well as Rebecca Jessel in The Haunting of Bly Manor in 2020.

Tahirah Sharif received a BAFTA nomination for her performance in The Tower
Tahirah Sharif received a BAFTA nomination for her performance in The Tower. Picture: Getty

Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw

Actor Jimmy Akingbola, 45, is best known for his performance as Antoine Malick in Holby City, a role he played from 2011-2013, before making a guest appearance in 2016.

After departing the hospital drama, Jimmy has gone on to star as Ollie in Ted Lasso and Geoffrey Thompson in Bel-Air, the 2022 reimagined version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Jimmy Akingbola has made a name for himself in the USA
Jimmy Akingbola has made a name for himself in the USA. Picture: Getty

Emmett J. Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw

Emmett J. Scanlan, 44, first rose to fame in 2010 playing bad-boy Brendan Brady in Hollyoaks until 2013.

Since leaving the soap, Emmett's career has gone from strength to strength. He has appeared in The Fall, Peaky Blinders and Derry Girls.

Emmett is married to his former Hollyoaks co-star Claire Cooper, 42, and the couple share two children, Ocean, three, and 9-month-old Fiáin.

The actor also has an older daughter Kayla, 21, from a previous relationship.

Emmett J. Scanlan rose to fame on Hollyoaks
Emmett J. Scanlan rose to fame on Hollyoaks. Picture: Getty

Tamzin Outhwaite as Cathy Teel

EastEnders fans will recognised Tamzin Outwaite, 52, as Mel Owen, a role she played from 1998-2002, before reappearing in 2018.

Since EastEnders, Tamzin has gone on to star in New Tricks, Death in Paradise and Ridley Road before joining the cast of The Tower for its second series.

Tamzin was married to fellow actor Tom Ellis, 44, from 2006-2014 and the two share daughters, Florence, 14, and 10-year-old Marnie.

Tamzin Outhwaite joined series two of The Tower
Tamzin Outhwaite joined series two of The Tower. Picture: Getty

Niamh Cusack as Claire Mills

Niamh Cusack, 63, comes from acting royalty. Her father was The Elusive Pimpernel actor Cyril Cusack and her sister is actress Sinéad Cusack.

Best known for playing Dr. Kate Rowan in Heartbeat from 1992-1995, Niamh has also made a name for herself in the theatre world, appearing in productions of Macbeth and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Niamh is married to actor Finbar Lynch and the couple share 28-year-old son Calam, who appeared in the second series of Bridgerton.

Niamh Cussack starred as Dr. Kate Rowan in Heartbeat, pictured alongside Nick Berry
Niamh Cussack starred as Dr. Kate Rowan in Heartbeat, pictured alongside Nick Berry. Picture: Alamy

Ella Smith as DC Elaine Lucas

Ella Smith, 40, is another new newbie in series two of The Tower.

Fans may recognise Ella from another police drama, Babylon as well as sci-fi drama The Nevers.

Ella Smith has starred in another police drama
Ella Smith has starred in another police drama. Picture: BBC

