Man Threatened At Knifepoint In Abbots Langley

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a robbery in Abbots Langley.

The incident occurred in Tibbs Hill Road at around 4am today.

A man aged in his 50s was walking to work when he was approached by two males who demanded money and property from him.

One of the males threatened the victim with a knife, before he was pushed to the ground, kicked and punched.

The suspects then made off in the direction of Bedmond with the victim’s black rucksack.

The first suspect is described as a young, mixed race male, wearing a black puffa style jacket. The second suspect is described as a young, white male, wearing an orange jumper.

Detective Sergeant Rob Muir, from the Three Rivers Local Crime Unit, said: “This was an unprovoked attack which saw the victim sustain a cut to his head and bruising to his ribs. We are currently doing all we can to trace those responsible. I appreciate the incident occurred during the early hours but that may mean someone would remember seeing these two males in the area around the time. If you have any information which could assist our enquiries, please contact us.”