Who is Tony Bellew's wife? Picture: ITV/Instagram/Tony Bellew

By Hope Wilson

Who is I'm A Celebrity star Tony Bellew's wife? Here is everything you need to know.

I'm A Celebrity star Tony Bellew, 41, has become a fan favourite on the show after bonding with fellow campmates Marvin Humes, 38, Nick Pickard, 48, and Josie Gibson, 38.

This series has already seen Grace Dent, 50, and Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, leave the jungle on 'medical grounds' before the first public vote has taken place. However as a late arrival alongside Frankie Dettori, 52, Tony has quickly gained the support of viewers.

While in the jungle Tony has discussed his sporting career as a boxer, as well as his strong connection with his wife Rachael and their four children.

Who is Tony Bellew's wife, how did they meet and how many children do they have?

Tony Bellew is a campmate on I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: ITV

Who is Tony Bellew's wife?

Tony Bellew's wife is Rachael Bellew. The couple have been married since 2018 and share four sons together.

Tony revealed that his wife encouraged him to take part in I'm A Celebrity, stating: "This is going to be very hard and I am apprehensive. I had to think long and hard about doing it because it is so out of my comfort zone and it was my missus who talked me around to doing it."

How did Tony Bellew meet his wife?

Tony Bellew and his wife met when they were children.

According to The Sun the pair were first introduced while at school, however they later reconnected when they were 18-years-old.

Rachael has landed in Australia and is looking forward to seeing her husband when he leaves the jungle. When quizzed at the airport about Tony's time in camp Rachael told the MailOnline:

"Nothing's been difficult to watch, I've loved every trial he's done. I love to see him suffer… in a nice way!

"But, no, we're all super proud and we think he's done amazingly and I'm surprised at the Trials he's done. We thought he was going to struggle but he's done great."

Tony Bellew and his wife Rachael Bellew with their children Carter, Carson, Cobey and Corey. Picture: Getty

Who are Tony Bellew's kids?

Tony Bellew has four sons; Carter, Carson, Cobey and Corey.

The boxer's children have arrived in Australia with their mother.

Speaking about Tony's behaviour in the Jungle, Rachael said: "Everyone sees him as this big macho man but he's super soft and people are seeing that.

"He's like that at home, he's very supportive of his friends and he's the one to call when you want advice."

